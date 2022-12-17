Deontay Wilder costume compared to Teenage Turtles’ Shredder

Deontay Wilder’s costume from the Tyson Fury rematch saw comparisons to Shredder from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

As they beefed in the aftermath, Dillian Whyte again saw it as an opportunity to ridicule Wilder about the attire the American wore that fateful night.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ headed to the ring to defend his WBC heavyweight title at the MGM Grand wearing an expensive outfit weighing around 40 pounds.

Wilder proceeded to lose badly when dropped numerous times by Fury. The previously undefeated knockout artist looked like a shadow of his usual self.

Despite not mentioning the suit himself, a story broke, contributing comments about the costume to Wilder.

Media ran with it, and soon after, Fury, Whyte, and others in the division latched on. It hasn’t gone away.

Deontay Wilder suit

Once again, discussing the matter, this time in an interview with Sirius XM on a previously unseen edition of ‘The AK and Barak Show’ handed to WBN, Whyte didn’t hold back.

“Look at it this way, have you watched ninja turtles before? Do you know Shredder? – He fought Splinter and the four turtles, and they defeated him. He was in the same costume as Deontay Wilder and didn’t complain,” joked Whyte.

“How can he be over 200 pounds and complaining about his outfit? When I fought Rivas, it was around 50 pounds, and my legs didn’t feel tired when I went to the ring.

“I have been known to wear heavy costumes with Swarovski crystals, so it’s all rubbish.

“I saw in an interview he said I train in a 50-pound weight vest so that when I fight bigger guys, it won’t affect me.

“There are videos of him running around with a 40, 50-pound weight vest on,” he added.

Dillian Whyte

Whyte missed out on facing Wilder despite holding the number one position at the time of the Fury loss. Two years later and little had changed for the Briton.

This was because Wilder had a contracted third fight with ‘The Gypsy King.’

He finally got his chance in April 2022 and was taken out by Fury in front of a record crowd at Wembley Stadium.

The long wait paid off, though. The loss to Fury raised Whyte’s profile enough to make him a bonafide DAZN PPV headliner.

He’s now set to fight Anthony Joshua for a second time in the spring of next year.

