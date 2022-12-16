Kim Clavel to battle Yesica Nery Plata on Jan 13 in Canada

The “IRRESISTIBLEII” event featuring the World light flyweight unification championship between WBC champion Kim Clavel (16-0, 3 KOs) and WBA champion Yesica Nery Plata (28-2 , 3 KOs), is confirmed and will take place on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Place Bell in Laval.

Clavel, fighting out of Montreal, is fully recovered from the flu and fever that knocked her down a few days before her originally scheduled fight December 1. She resumed training last week.

“We are now focusing on making this date of Friday January 13, a memorable evening when for the first time in the history of Quebec boxing,” Clavel noted, “someone from home will try to unify 2 major world titles!

“By January 13, I will have only one thing in mind, to produce the performance of my life to offer a unique gift to Quebecers who give me phenomenal support; only one champion with 2 belts.”

Coach Danielle Bouchard is confident, saying: “The storm has passed; the sky is turning blue again. Kim is gradually regaining her vivacity and the return to training is going well.”

Plata remains impassive and confident: “This unification fight is what I have dreamed of all my life,” she commented. “We continue our training with the same objective. Kim did well to think of

her health as the most precious thing to us. I wish Kim a full recovering and that she will have no excuses when I return home with her belt and mine”

Clavel, 32, will defend her WBC Light Flyweight World crown for the first time since her furious and frenzied fight that she and Yesenia Gomez (19-6-3, 6KO) fought at the Casino de Montreal last summer, when Clavel won by unanimous decision to take the belt from Gomez .

The 28-year-old Plata was extremely impressive against the great Argentine champion and women’s boxing legend, Yesica Bopp (37-3, 17KO), last March in Panama. She won by way of a split decision, dethroning the defending champion who held an impressive record of 28-0 in world championship fights. January 13 will also mark her first defense of her WBA title.

“Everything comes at the right time to whoever knows how to wait (Clément Marot), and the thousands of fans who carefully kept their tickets will be rewarded with a memorable evening, an exciting final and a sublime Kim,” a confident GYM President Yvon Michel remarked.

Tickets will be available on www.evenko.ca and for groups [email protected] An easy-to-make Christmas gift that will make everyone happy!

Tickets start at a modest $40, taxes included, or limited VIP tables on the floor for six people including a gourmet meal and wine, for $3,500 and $4,500 plus taxes, The event is accessible to all.

There are couple fight changes since the original card was announced with 5 of the finest Canadian boxers still slated to be in action. Undefeated 25-year-old Mazlum Akdeniz (17-0, 8 KOs) will defend his WBC Continental Americas super lightweight belt against tough 29-year-old Mexican Cristian Bielma (19-4-2, 7 KOs) in the co-featured event.

Popular welterweight Marie-Pier Houle (6-0-1, 2 K.O.), 32, is ranked No, 7 by the WBA. She will be in her first scheduled 8-round bout of her pro career against 28-year-old Marisol Moreno (6-3). of Mazatlan, Mexico. Talented southpaw prospect Derek Pomerleau (3-0, 2 KO’s.) will fight in his first scheduled 6-rounder versus Gustavo Rodriguez (3-1-1, 1 KOs), of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Gifted Canadian Olympian Caroline Veyre (1-0) will step into a pro ring for the second time as a professional after her extensive amateur career. Another important member of the Canadian National Team during the past few years, 24-year-old lightweight Eric Basran (2-0, 1 KO), will also be in a 6-round bout against 19-year-old Juan Carlos Garcia (4-2), of Mexico City.