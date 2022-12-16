Former P4P Queen Cecilia Braekhus back in action Saturday night

Longtime Reigning Undisputed Welterweight World Champion, ‘The First Lady’ Cecilia Braekhus, (36-2, 9 KOs), of Bergen, Norway will return to battle this Saturday, December 17 against former world title challenger Marisa Joana ‘La Nena La Piba’ Portillo, (19-15-3, 4 KOs), of Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina. at the Commerce Casino in Los Angeles.

Braekhus vs. Portillo is a special attraction junior middleweight contest as part of Golden Boy Fight Night: LA Edition and broadcast live internationally on DAZN beginning at 6:00 p.m. PT.

Tickets for Golden Boy Fight Night: LA Edition are priced at $75, $50, and $30 not including applicable service charges and are available for purchase at GoldenBoyPromotions.com.

Braekhus has spent most of 2022 being guided in boxing camps under the watchful eye of world-renowned trainer Johnathon Banks in Los Angeles, Detroit and Dubai.

“I’m very excited to return to the ring this Saturday night and especially fighting in Los Angeles for the third time,” said Braekhus. “This is a new weight class for me after spending my whole career at welterweight and I’m anxious to make my mark quickly towards world title fights.”

On May 5, 2018, Braekhus made her highly anticipated debut in Los Angeles, dominating in victory over world champion Kali Reis at the then Stubhub Center in Carson, CA.

Fighting in front of a record setting crowd, Braekhus’ win was viewed by over 904,000 boxing fans on HBO World Championship Boxing.

Truly a pioneer throughout her career, Braekhus’ win was the first women’s fight broadcast during HBO’s 45-year history of televising boxing.

Braekhus began her illustrious world title reign in March 2009 with her undisputed rule over the welterweight division starting in September 2014, the first female boxer to hold the iconic title of ‘Undisputed.’