Trainer splits from Anthony Joshua with criticism of effort in the gym

Top trainer Robert Garcia will not be training Anthony Joshua for the Dillian Whyte rematch having severed ties with a parting shot at the heavyweight.

Garcia, who has successfully coached multiple world champions, leaves AJ after one fight. Joshua lost for the second time to Oleksandr Usyk in a Middle Eastern rematch, but it was the manner of effort he put in that irked Garcia.

According to the California-based former boxer, Joshua would turn up to the gym and tell Garcia he didn’t want to spar. Alternatively, he wouldn’t come to the gym at all if he didn’t feel like it.

Anthony Joshua training

That’s not how champions train, and Garcia seems to be glad he’s out of the situation.

“My personal advice, I told him and all of his team right before I left the next day. It doesn’t matter who it is. It doesn’t matter if it’s me again. He needs to change his camps around,” Garcia told Elie Seckbach of ES News.

“Joshua needs to go to the United States, and he needs to train in the gym. He needs to train with young guys who are looking up to him.

“And you cannot say today I don’t want to spar because I’m tired or I didn’t sleep enough last night, so I don’t want to train today.”

Joshua is currently stateside himself, looking for a new coaching team for a second London battle with Whyte. They will collide eight years on from their first bad-blooded encounter.

Whyte rocked Joshua early before getting stopped in the seventh round by a haymaker blow. The pair’s animosity remained as they became Pay Per View main eventers in the UK.

Dillian Whyte rematch

Now, promoter Eddie Hearn sees an opportunity to pit them together again after they both suffered multiple defeats.

With their stars waning, Joshua and Whyte will cash out, with only the winner getting one final shot at a world title.

Derrick James is the current favorite to take over from Garcia and lead the two-time world champion into the battle.

Garcia is aware of Joshua’s desire to find a replacement and has already moved on himself with a full schedule.

“Anthony called me and told me what he was doing, and I respect it,’ Garcia told ES News. “I understand the way he’s seeing things.’

“Honestly, I wish him the best. From what I understand, even if it was me again [training for his next fight], he’s trying to fight sometime in spring. Going to a camp in England would be very difficult for me.

“I know José [Ramirez, one of my other fighters] will be fighting around that time. It’s a very difficult fight. I’ve got to train my butt off to get him ready for that fight.”

Joshua vs Whyte II looks likely to be confirmed for DAZN PPV around April. Furthermore, victory for Joshua puts him in line for clashes with Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder over the next eighteen months.

A fourth loss would be devastating and almost certainly end his career at the top level.

