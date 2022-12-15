Adrien Broner quickly deletes image of investor paying ‘real money’

Adrien Broner posted an image of the man he claims is bankrolling his new contract before deleting the photo a short time later.

“The Problem” gave everyone a sneak preview of the man behind his return to the sport, paying mega-bucks for a four-fight deal.

Broner, who has only fought twice in almost five years, is expected to go through with all four bouts in twelve months, according to his announced deal with BLK Prime.

Skepticism already reigns when it comes to the fulfillment of the contract, especially after Broner’s fleshy appearance during a recent press conference.

Adrien Broner returns

Pitted against Ivan Redkach in February, Broner has only eight weeks to get fight ready. However, he boasted a noticeable gut when discussing the battle.

“I’m excited to be back in the ring and to show everyone why I’m one of the best boxers in the world,” said Broner. “Redkach is a tough opponent, but I’m confident that I have the skills and experience to come out on top.

“Everyone knows I bring excitement to the ring. Against Redkach, it will be no different. It’s time to bring another great show to BLK Prime. I can’t wait,” he said.

Redkach added: “Broner is a great fighter, but I believe I have the power and determination to beat him.

“This is my opportunity to show the world that I’m still a dangerous fighter. I know I have what it takes to defeat Broner.”

Investor image

Regarding the image of him standing next to his investor, the one he posted and removed, Broner stated: “Everybody wants to know who that man is. Just know one thing we are getting real money over here.”

In Redkach, Broner faces a tough return to the sport. It comes after he canceled a clash with Omar Figueroa back in August during fight week.

The four-weight champion cited mental health issues for scrapping the Showtime contest. Broner, who won world titles from super-featherweight to welterweight, quickly moved on to BLK Prime alongside Terence Crawford.

With his wins over Paulie Malignaggi, Adrian Granados, and even Jovanie Santiago – now distant memories, Broner has plenty to prove.

He doesn’t think so, having shared the ring with Mikey Garcia, Shawn Porter, Marcos Maidana, and the great Manny Pacquiao. But all of those high-profile events against former world champion stars were losses.

World title shot

Suppose Adrien Broner wants to land a title shot against WBC super lightweight titleholder Regis Prograis. In that case, the Cincinnati native must deal with opponents like Redkach with relative ease.

The fighter, once compared to Floyd Mayweather just a few fights after his pro debut, hasn’t shown any form or even scored back-to-back victories since the mid-2010s.

Therefore, eight years on, how can he still see himself as a relevant Pay Per View star?

Broner isn’t until he can knuckle down to reviving his career and stay away from the lifestyle that has brought him several arrests and the paunch he currently has to lose.

The ex-Showtime fighter was once a name that brought immediate attention when mentioned. However, nowadays, Adrien Broner is just about a professional boxer.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay. Twitter @PhilJWBN. Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.