Three Lions Promotions announce the signing of Reda Benbaziz

Three Lions Promotions is pleased to announce the signing of former Olympian Lightweight Reda Benbaziz of Algeria, to a promotional contract.

The 29 year-old has an outstanding pedigree, participating in over 225 amateur bouts winning a myriad of international tournaments including gold medals at the African Championships, All Africa Games, Mediterranean Games and the Arab Championships.

Benbaziz represented Algeria at the 2016 Olympics, earning himself a 5th place ranking, holding wins over many notable prospects from Kazakhstan, Cuba and Europe.

Benbaziz resides in Montreal, Canada where he trains with the Seyer family, Marc and Anthony, out of the Club de boxe St-Hyacinthe.

“It’s great when you get a chance to sign an Olympian to a promotional contract and being that he is living in Canada it made absolute sense.” Stated Dan Otter of Three Lions Promotions.

“With his experience and dedication, I’m sure we will see Reda progress very quickly in the lightweight division.” Furthered Otter

“I am honoured to get a chance to prove myself to my new promotional team and I want to thank my current coach and manager, Marc and Anthony Seyer, for believing in me.” Stated Reda Benbaziz.

Benbaziz successfully won his pro debut on December 2nd 2022 with a TKO in the second round against Luis Rodriguez of Mexico. Benbaziz is scheduled to be on the next Three Lions Card in early 2023.