Pacquiao wants Mayweather, urged to avoid Spence or Crawford

Manny Pacquiao’s last conqueror has urged the Filipino superstar not to pursue fights with Errol Spence Jr. or Terence Crawford.

In the week when Pacquiao turns 44, Yordenis Ugas told his former opponent to stay away from both welterweight champions.

Ugas has first-hand knowledge of just how good Spence is. And on last weekend’s showing, Crawford would be a tough ask for the “Pac-Man.”

The Cuban urged Pacquiao to think again after his return to action in a Korean exhibition on December 10.

Manny Pacquiao – legend

“Pacquiao is a legend,” pointed out Ugas, who cemented his first major title belt in their 2021 clash. “I would like him to stay at home [and not fight professionally again].

“But if he wants to come back, he doesn’t have to fight me to prove anything. If he wants to fight these guys, I think they are too strong [of] fights.

“But we have to respect his decision. Because he gave a lot to the sport.”

Pacquiao had previously told FightHype.com that he is considering a return to boxing in a total capacity. And that he would be interested in listening to any offers from the top names in the welterweight division.

“Of course, I can fight Terence Crawford or [Errol] Spence. I’m eager to fight with them, test them, and see if they’re a champion. I’ve been fighting many boxers at 147, 140, and 135 [weight class].

Floyd Mayweather

“I’ve been fighting one of the greatest boxers in the world [Floyd Mayweather]. So, I want to test them to fight with me.”

After mentioning Mayweather, Pacquiao was asked if a second fight between the pair was ever on the cards, even in an exhibition. He responded: “I don’t think he will do a rematch with me, Floyd. I don’t think so,” he stated about another helping of the most lucrative fight ever staged in the sport.

“What I thought is [that] he’s scared to death to fight again. And that’s my analysis and thought pretty much with him.”

Pacquiao added: “I can beat him easily. I don’t want an exhibition fight with him. I want a real fight. Yes, I want a twelve-round fight with him.”

Mayweather has shown no interest in facing the former Philippines Senator again after initial talks for the Middle East, exclusively revealed by World Boxing News at the time, broke down due to the pandemic.

Rematch

The last time Floyd addressed Pacquiao, he wasn’t enthusiastic about another meeting.

“There’s no blueprint on how to beat Floyd Mayweather. He [Pacquiao] can tell you that himself. He’s a Hall of Famer, but no one has the blueprint on how to beat Floyd Mayweather.

“Don’t let them trick you into getting your ass whooped again,” stated the five-weight world titleholder.

“I’m the best. No matter how you rate it, no matter how you cut it, no matter how you slice it. If you go 100 years back, 300 years back, to now, there is only one best, and that’s Floyd Mayweather.”

Seeing Pacquiao fight at 44 is not ideal for staunch boxing fans. His legacy could be diminished, leaving exhibition bouts against non-pro fighters the best option for the great one moving forward.

Their Las Vegas welterweight title bonanza in the United States remains a legacy to be left untouched, as no other competitors will come close to selling over 5.5 million Pay Per Views worldwide ever again.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.