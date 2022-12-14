Jermell Charlo vs Tim Tszyu ticket information for Jan 28

Tickets are on sale now for the showdown between Undisputed Super Welterweight World Champion Jermell Charlo and undefeated No.1 contender Tim Tszyu.

Taking place Saturday, January 28 from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas and live on SHOWTIME in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Lions Only Promotions, TGB Promotions,

No Limit Boxing and The Rose Brothers, are on sale now and can be purchased through AXS.com.

This scintillating style matchup will pit the hard-hitting Charlo, in the first defense of all four world titles, against the aggressive and unbeaten Tszyu, who will look to join his father Kostya Tszyu in the undisputed championship ranks.

Charlo unified the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO titles in May on SHOWTIME with a decisive 10th-round knockout in his rematch with Brian Castaño.