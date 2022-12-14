Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao – who has the best record?

Manny Pacquiao had a better career than Floyd Mayweather, according to one of the best middleweights to lace up a pair of gloves.

Bernard Hopkins sparked a reaction from Mayweather advisor Leonard Ellerbe when he named Pacquiao as having the more enviable career.

Hopkins gave his views in an interview discussing which C.V. of the two legends he would rather have. ‘The Alien’ opted for Pacquiao.

A few days of rumbling transpired before Ellerbe was triggered into a respectful but truthful response on the matter.

Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao CV

“He [Bernard Hopkins] is an ATG like Manny,” pointed out Ellerbe. “He had eight losses [like Pacquiao].

“He’s been stopped, and Pac also has. So I understand his opinion!”

On Mayweather’s achievements, Ellerbe added: “Floyd Mayweather left the game with all his faculties and broke the bank. He’s 43 years old and living his best life.

“There’s nothing wrong with that [what Hopkins said], and I respect that. It’s his opinion, and he’s entitled to it. What I stated were facts.

“Some try to find holes and dissect anything they can ref his career. It’s really comical to me at this point!”

Hopkins envy

Ellerbe then stated Hopkins might be coming from a place of envy.

“Jealousy is a terrible thing. You don’t have to like him but respect what he did.

“Criticism comes with being on top. It’s part of the game. It’s welcomed and warranted. But the nonsense, we will defend the honor all day.”

In a separate statement in response to Mayweather’s promotional company posting a picture of Floyd putting in work, Ellerbe concluded: “Most want great results but are unwilling to put in the work.

“The sacrifices that come along with being great.”

Former world champion Julian Williams then joined the conversation. He went a little further than Ellerbe.

“I don’t care what anyone says. Whoever says they rather have Manny’s career over Floyd’s is telling a lie. I’m done!”

Ellerbe responded: “Bruh, you nailed it. It is crazy, foreal!”

Mayweather record

At 50-0 and without ever looking likely to be well-beaten in any of his fights, it’s hard to argue with the fact Mayweather has the best record of his generation.

Mayweather defeated over twenty world champions in those 50 victories. And even though Pacquiao went close to that, those eight losses are hard to overlook.

The inclusion of Mayweather’s one-sided 2015 triumph over Pacquiao puts the ball further in his court. However, the argument may never be settled.

