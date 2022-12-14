David Benavidez re-inks with promoter Sampson Lewkowicz

Sampson Lewkowicz proudly announces that Interim WBC World Super Middleweight Champion, David “El Bandera Roja” Benavidez has again renewed his exclusive multi-year promotional agreement with Sampson Boxing.

Already the youngest super middleweight world champion in boxing history, the now 25-year-old Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs), is currently a two-time champion and one of the most feared fighters on the planet.

The Phoenix-based slugger will face former champion Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant in a final WBC 168-lb title eliminator in March to decide the mandatory for world champion Canelo Alvarez. Currently deep in training for the match, Benavidez says he’s happy to continue his promotional relationship with Lewkowicz.

“I feel great re-signing with Sampson,” he said during a break. “I’m happy to continue with him and very appreciative for his help building my career from nearly the beginning.”

Father, co-manager and trainer Jose Benavidez says he’s thankful for the well-known promoter’s work on his son’s career. “He (Sampson) was the first to believe in David. Now, everyone wants to sign him. The reason we got those belts is because of the work he put in. We’re super exited to continue this journey and to be able to get these big fights.”

“The team that achieved the youngest super middleweight champ of all time is joined contractually and as a family,” said Benavidez’ co-manager David Garcia. “I’m looking forward to David achieving more than he ever has in the coming years.”

“I’m very happy to be able to continue this journey with ‘El Bandera Roja,’” said Sampson Lewkowicz. “David is in line for many big fights that will define his legacy as one of the greats and I’m very proud to be his promoter and for all he has already done and all he will do in the near future.”