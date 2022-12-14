Broner vs Redkach, Bey vs Farmer to be promoted by Christy Martin

This past Saturday, BLK Prime announced that former 4-division world champion Adrien Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) will be returning to the ring to face Ivan Redkach (23-6-1, 18 KOs) in a highly anticipated welterweight matchup.

The scheduled 10-round bout, promoted by Christy Martin Promotions, is slated for February. A fight date and location will be announced at a later date.

Broner, known for his flashy style and impressive power, in his last outing scored a unanimous decision victory over Jovanie Santiago (14-2-1, 10 KOs) in November 2020.

His last fight before that was a unanimous decision loss to Manny Pacquiao in 2019. Broner is eager to show the world he still has what it takes to become a world champion again.

“I’m excited to be back in the ring and to show everyone why I’m one of the best boxers in the world,” said Broner. “Redkach is a tough opponent, but I’m confident that I have the skills and experience to come out on top. Everyone knows I bring excitement to the ring and against Redkach, it will be no different. It’s time to bring another great show to BLK Prime, I can’t wait.

Redkach, a Ukrainian-born boxer who now fights out of Los Angeles, has been in the ring with some of the best fighters in the welterweight division, which include Regis Prograis, Devon Alexander, and Danny Garcia to name a few.

“Broner is a great fighter, but I believe I have the power and determination to beat him,” said Redkach. “This is my opportunity to show the world that I’m still a dangerous fighter. I know I have what it takes to defeat Broner.”

Christy Martin Promotions will be the lead promoter for Broner vs. Redkach, once again showing the diversity BLK Prime is showing the world by having a woman lead their event. Martin, a former world champion and Hall of Fame boxer, is a member of the LGBTQ community. BLK Prime is a platform dedicated to bringing all communities together.

“I have a passion for the sport of boxing and my commitment to provide opportunities for both women and men is at the forefront of my vision,” said Martin. “BLK Prime has shown tremendous support to me and I’m excited to be the head promoter for this event. The plan is to have some very talented female fighters on the card.”

In a battle of former world champions, Mickey Bey (23-3-1, 11 KOs) and Tevin Farmer (30-5-1, 6 KOs) will square off in a highly anticipated lightweight matchup on the undercard.