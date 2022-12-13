World Boxing Council issue denial as boxer, 19, dies without doctor

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman spoke out after the death of a 19-year-old boxer at an amateur event.

Amateur Hector Hernandez Hernandez suffered a cerebral edema after an exhibition match occurring at Zaragoza Park in the port of Veracruz, Mexico.

The Mexican Boxing Federation has since released a statement reprimanding the organizers for negligence over the incident.

Federation bosses believe the fight did not have ringside doctors or an ambulance present, a must for any boxing event.

They also stated that the referee was not a trained official by any recognized body. In addition, it was added that the WBC brand was involved.

Héctor Hernández Hernández dies

“On November 29, 2022, the 19-year-old amateur boxer Héctor Hernández Hernández died. He participated in an amateur boxing function on Saturday, November 26.

“The organizers recognized was endorsed by the World Boxing Council and supported by the Municipal Government of the Port of Veracruz.

“During the event, both the boxers, the coaches, and the referee, did not belong to the Boxing Association of the State of Veracruz. The Association recognizes the Mexican Federation of this sport,” added the Federation statement.

The statement continued: “In a fight outside of all recognized official regulations, with unauthorized uniforms. Above all, without having a doctor and an ambulance on duty.

“The bout also had a totally incapable referee who allowed the now-deceased boxer to be over-punched.”

In addition, the Mexican Boxing Federation demanded an investigation by the Veracruz Attorney General’s Office to find those responsible.

Cristino Méndez commented on social media after witnessing the death. He said: “In the fight, the boxer who died today began to tremble and with a strange look.

“A doctor, judge or referee weren’t treating him. They were ignoring boxing protocol. Finally, [I believe] Héctor Hernandez passed away due to negligence of this trainer”.

World Boxing Council’s response

Furthermore, as their name got mentioned in the information posted, WBC’s Sulaiman responded to the allegations.

“What a shame to learn that the President of the Amateur Boxing Federation, Ricardo Contreras, used the tragedy of a young man from Veracruz.

“He died after a boxing event to try and further and deepen his antipathy and bitterness against the World Boxing Council.

“Héctor Hernández Hernández, aged 19, passed away after a boxing event [November 29]. It is totally and absolutely false that it was a tournament organized by our organization. This is categorically incorrect.

“The details of this regrettable event in which a young man has lost his life will be released in a timely and accurate manner.

“The entire World Boxing Council sends our deepest condolences to the Hernández family. To the national boxing community at this sad time.”

