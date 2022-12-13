Top Rank say undisputed Inoue is Pound for Pound, but Usyk stays

Naoya Inoue was so close to claiming the Pound for Pound top spot when taking out Paul Butler to become the undisputed bantamweight champion.

In unifying all the belts at 118, Inoue cemented his place as one of the best boxers on the planet. However, it just wasn’t enough to overthrow Usyk.

Naoya Inoue

Due to the amount of weight class bunched together at the lower weights, light flyweight to bantamweight is covered by just ten pounds in weight.

Therefore, claiming belts – even as low as 105 pounds– is not impossible for a fighter who eventually ends up at 118 or 122. It’s been done before and will be done again in the future.

Usyk’s feat of becoming undisputed at cruiserweight and then claiming three world title belts at heavyweight has only been done once before. The great Evander Holyfield managed it during the 1990s.

So, Inoue will have to make do with second place behind the WBN Fighter of the Year for 2022.

His performance was a stalking one in Japan as the “Monster” pressed the Englishman until he succumbed in the eleventh round. Inoue is, without a doubt, the most important name below 126 pounds.

Boasting a 24-0 record with 21 stoppages, you wouldn’t bet against Inoue adding a 122 title in the coming year.

Inoue already has a solid legacy behind him. Taking on the best at 122 and even 126 could further cement that.

WBN Pound for Pound Top 50 – December 2022

1 Oleksandr USYK

Heavy

2 Naoya INOUE

Bantam

3 CANELO Alvarez

Super Middle

4 Errol SPENCE JR

Welter

5 Dmitry BIVOL

Light Heavy

6 Terence CRAWFORD

Welter

7 Devin HANEY

Light

8 Jermell CHARLO

Super Welter

9 Juan ESTRADA

Superfly

10 Tyson FURY

Heavy

11 Shakur STEVENSON

Light

12 Gervonta DAVIS

Super Light

13 Kazuto IOKA

Superfly

14 Vasiliy LOMACHENKO

Light

15 Roman GONZALEZ

Superfly

16 Artur BETERBIEV

Light Heavy

17 Rey VARGAS

Feather

18 Jesse RODRIGUEZ

Fly

19 Stephen FULTON JR.

Super Bantam

20 Deontay WILDER

Heavy

21 Regis PROGRAIS

Super Light

22 Jack CATTERALL

Super Light

23 Kosei TANAKA

Superfly

24 Leo SANTA CRUZ

Feather

25 Emanuel NAVARRETE

Feather

26 Jermall CHARLO

Middle

27 David BENAVIDEZ

Super Middle

28 Gennadiy GOLOVKIN

Middle

29 Kenshiro TERAJI

Light Fly

30 Teofimo LOPEZ

Super Light

31 Andy RUIZ JR.

Heavy

32 Jose RAMIREZ

Super Light

33 Knockout CP FRESHMART

Minimum

34 John Riel CASIMERO

Super Bantam

35 Murodjon AKHMADALIEV

Super Bantam

36 Josh TAYLOR

Super Light

37 Callum SMITH

Light Heavy

38 Caleb PLANT

Super Middle

39 Jaime MUNGUIA

Super Light

40 Keith Thurman

Welter

41 Demetrius ANDRADE

Super Middle

42 Payna PRADABSRI

Minimum

43 Fernando MARTINEZ

SuperFly

44 Jai OPETAIA

Cruiser

45 Hector GARCIA

Super Feather

46 Lawrence OKOLIE

Cruiser

47 Jaron ENNIS

Welter

48 Zhanibek ALIMKHANULY

Middle

49 Srisaket Sor RUNGVISAI

Superfly

50 Sandor MARTIN Super

Light

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.