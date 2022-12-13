Top Rank say undisputed Inoue is Pound for Pound, but Usyk stays

Skip to content
Naoya Inoue undisputed pound for pound

Naoya Inoue was so close to claiming the Pound for Pound top spot when taking out Paul Butler to become the undisputed bantamweight champion.

In unifying all the belts at 118, Inoue cemented his place as one of the best boxers on the planet. However, it just wasn’t enough to overthrow Usyk.

Naoya Inoue

Due to the amount of weight class bunched together at the lower weights, light flyweight to bantamweight is covered by just ten pounds in weight.

Therefore, claiming belts – even as low as 105 pounds– is not impossible for a fighter who eventually ends up at 118 or 122. It’s been done before and will be done again in the future.

Usyk’s feat of becoming undisputed at cruiserweight and then claiming three world title belts at heavyweight has only been done once before. The great Evander Holyfield managed it during the 1990s.

So, Inoue will have to make do with second place behind the WBN Fighter of the Year for 2022.

His performance was a stalking one in Japan as the “Monster” pressed the Englishman until he succumbed in the eleventh round. Inoue is, without a doubt, the most important name below 126 pounds.

Boasting a 24-0 record with 21 stoppages, you wouldn’t bet against Inoue adding a 122 title in the coming year.

Inoue already has a solid legacy behind him. Taking on the best at 122 and even 126 could further cement that.

WBN Pound for Pound Top 50 – December 2022

1 Oleksandr USYK
Heavy

2 Naoya INOUE
Bantam

3 CANELO Alvarez
Super Middle

4 Errol SPENCE JR
Welter

5 Dmitry BIVOL
Light Heavy

6 Terence CRAWFORD
Welter

7 Devin HANEY
Light

8 Jermell CHARLO
Super Welter

9 Juan ESTRADA
Superfly

10 Tyson FURY
Heavy

11 Shakur STEVENSON
Light

12 Gervonta DAVIS
Super Light

13 Kazuto IOKA
Superfly

14 Vasiliy LOMACHENKO
Light

15 Roman GONZALEZ
Superfly

16 Artur BETERBIEV
Light Heavy

17 Rey VARGAS
Feather

18 Jesse RODRIGUEZ
Fly

19 Stephen FULTON JR.
Super Bantam

20 Deontay WILDER
Heavy

21 Regis PROGRAIS
Super Light

22 Jack CATTERALL
Super Light

23 Kosei TANAKA
Superfly

24 Leo SANTA CRUZ
Feather

25 Emanuel NAVARRETE
Feather

26 Jermall CHARLO
Middle

27 David BENAVIDEZ
Super Middle

28 Gennadiy GOLOVKIN
Middle

29 Kenshiro TERAJI
Light Fly

30 Teofimo LOPEZ
Super Light

31 Andy RUIZ JR.
Heavy

32 Jose RAMIREZ
Super Light

33 Knockout CP FRESHMART
Minimum

34 John Riel CASIMERO
Super Bantam

35 Murodjon AKHMADALIEV
Super Bantam

36 Josh TAYLOR
Super Light

37 Callum SMITH
Light Heavy

38 Caleb PLANT
Super Middle

39 Jaime MUNGUIA
Super Light

40 Keith Thurman
Welter

41 Demetrius ANDRADE
Super Middle

42 Payna PRADABSRI
Minimum

43 Fernando MARTINEZ
SuperFly

44 Jai OPETAIA
Cruiser

45 Hector GARCIA
Super Feather

46 Lawrence OKOLIE
Cruiser

47 Jaron ENNIS
Welter

48 Zhanibek ALIMKHANULY
Middle

49 Srisaket Sor RUNGVISAI
Superfly

50 Sandor MARTIN Super
Light

