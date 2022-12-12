Warrington’s Confidence Misplaced As Lopez Takes It On Points

Everyone in the world of professional Boxing knows that the Josh Warrington versus Luis Alberto Lopez fight could really set the Leeds born fighter up for some ‘dream’ challenges abroad – particular the United States of America – even at his later age of 32 years old.



The two time featherweight world champion has held the International Boxing Federation title since March 2022 again, and he is determined to end this year on a high by taking another victory as he defends his title in front of a home crowd at the Leeds Arena and although the big unification pay days have not yet come off for him really, with 15 knockouts in 26 wins in his 28 fights over the years, it would take a brave man to bet against him lifting this one again.



Speaking prior to the fight on Saturday evening, he said.



“This will be a tough test. These fights are banana-skin fights because people expect you to win. I will not let that happen again.”



The Mauricio Lara defeat, did continue to sit in his head though and as Lopez looked to emulate Lara’s achievement as an underdog, Warrington promised he was conscious of it this time.



“It’s the first time as a professional I’ve done that. I’ve never switched off, but subconsciously I did. Being in the bubble, with no fans, my attitude towards him was wrong and I paid the price for it.”



He even weighed in slightly heavier than his opponent as they went into the bout, but after all the talk of not suffering a slip up in his aim to secure future unification fights and some trips abroad, it certainly did not go to plan for the Leeds Warrior on the evening.



In quite a stunning turn of events, the Leeds favourite lost on home soil as the panel of judges deciding that Luis Alberto Lopez deserved to take the IBF featherweight world title on points alone – and few would argue it was not an incredible tight decision, but as the rounds progressed the Mexican did appear to slightly edge what played out to be an incredibly close fight and whilst there were boos from the disappointed crowd at the Leeds Arena, history will show this is Warrington’s second professional defeat.



The result does bring huge uncertainty to Warrington’s future given the lucrative fights that could have been available abroad had he won, and whilst he had credit for his opponent, he sort of half felt the bout turned on one moment and after that he maybe could have done more himself to swing it back into his favour.



Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live after the fight was called, he explained.



“I understand the fight was close in stages. He started off like a train and kept coming forward. I kept working inside and could hear him wincing to the body constantly. He made a meal of it when I hit his leg and I was surprised Bob Williams let him have 20 seconds. In hindsight I look back and think I could have done more.”



Warrington’s next move will be the one that counts.