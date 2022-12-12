Underlying issue eclipses Teofimo result as Gervonta, Kingry react

An underlying issue has overshadowed a shockingly bad decision in the Teofimo Lopez fight as rivals Gervonta Davis, and Ryan Garcia blasted the win.

Lopez was visibly questioning himself inside the ring, on the back of much-publicized personal issues, leading to concern over his welfare and mental state.

Captured on video asking, “Do I still got it?” after out-pointing Sandor Martin in a points triumph that should have gone the other way, there are thoughts that Lopez needs to work on himself before reigniting his ring craft.

What should have been a second career loss on the back of a poor performance against George Kambosos Jr. doesn’t bode well for “The Takeover.”

Entering the squared circle with personal issues hanging over you like a dark cloud is never good. Someone at Top Rank maybe needs to look into the situation before it gets any worse.

Unverified reports that his estranged wife was ringside and refused to pass Lopez his son as he celebrated are also doing the rounds. If true, that kind of ill feeling during or after putting your life on the line inside the ropes won’t help one iota.

Teofimo Lopez criticism

In the aftermath, the criticism labeled at Lopez and his promoters was quick to rear its head. However, it wasn’t long before that anger turned to worry.

Gervonta Davis said: “That’s how Top Rank makes you look. Like fire, and you can’t until they can’t anymore. They all trash!”

Ryan Garica followed it up: “Sandor Martin won unless they choose to rob him.

“Whether you thought it was close or not, a bad decision is a bad decision. How in the world did Teo win that 97-93 or whatever [97-92] that the last score was? Disgusting.”

Promoter Dmitriy Salita, a former super-lightweight world champion, gave Lopez some advice after seeing him back in the gym the next day, stating: “He is very talented but needs a boxing teacher like Joey Gamache, who he had for the Lomachenko fight.

“A teacher will sculpt and direct his talent. The fact that he is doing exercise today may not mean anything. He needs to learn boxing, not get in better condition.”

Concern

Those expressing concern at Lopez and his demeanor included Regis Prograis and Mykal Fox.

Prograis said: “All jokes aside, I hope Teo is ok. Boxing is a tough and lonely sport. It can be very taxing mentally.

“I think he might need some changes in his personal life.”

Fox added: “I think Teo is going through some personal issues outside the ring. Typically when you get to the gym or in the ring, you put that to the back of your mind.

“However, those problems can invade your mind and place of peace. Hopefully, Teo can work it out.”

An arm around him from Bob Arum or Todd duBoef to help Lopez figure out the real issue would go a long way. It must be done before he gets back in the ring anytime soon.

It’s not just a matter of figuring out his life. If he steps between those ropes with significant baggage, it could be life or death.

