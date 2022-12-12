Another devastating KO for the USA’s future heavyweight champ

The United States has a heavyweight world champion in waiting, and he won’t stop knocking opponents out in devastating fashion.

Jared Anderson entertained the crowd in more ways than one on Saturday night. Ring walking as “The Grinch,” Anderson was in a party mood, and it showed.

The top division contender, nicknamed “The Real Big Baby,” moved to 13-0, keeping his 100% knockout ratio by scoring a second-round TKO victory over Jerry Forrest.

Anderson captured the WBO International and WBC Silver USNBC titles with a dominant victory.

Heavyweight champion in the making

The win was another indication that America has a future and possibly long-reigning world ruler in its midst.

Anderson tried to box calmly, but a few hard left hands from Forrest, a southpaw, forced him to step up the action after the first thirty seconds of the opening round.

However, the signs were always there that it may only take one shot.

Anderson then began letting his hands go at full force, nearly stopping Forrest when he had him on the ropes. He landed a total of 54 out of 114 punches thrown within the first three minutes of the bout.

In the next round, Anderson continued his dominance. He landed a hard right hand that forced the referee to stop the fight at 1:34 of the second round.

Fans witnessing this rise know something special is happening with this young fighter, who has been honing his skills with WBC titleholder Tyson Fury.

Jared Anderson knockouts

Discussing the extension of his hundred percent knockout record in the aftermath, Anderson said, “As my corner said, once I get hit, it’s a whole different ballgame.

“I switch up everything. My mindset. How I fight. Everything. I try to come in cool and calm. I see everybody was expecting him to go out early. But I didn’t want that.

“I did want to get all the way warmed up. But once he did hit me, as you’ll see, something flipped. All I saw was red. The 114 punches came, and we picked it up.

On pushing for the stoppage, the 23-year-old added: “I learned to keep my composure even earlier. It shouldn’t have to take me to get hit for me to be able to do that.

“But everything was alright once I started to adjust myself and get my feet up under me.

“I have been kind of off for a little second, but I think I returned and made it better.

The next few months should be fun, with Jared Anderson stepping up to top-fifteen heavyweight contention by the end of next year.

