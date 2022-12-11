‘I want to cry!’ Manny Pacquiao teases return as win divides opinion

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao divided opinion with a dominant triumph against a combat YouTuber in his first fight since 2021.

Pacquiao, who lost out on a bid to become Filipino President during his time away, had far too much for DK Yoo in Korea.

The eight-weight champion didn’t have to try too hard to score the win after teasing fans with a complete comeback.

Telling FightHype.com that he would fight Terence Crawford or Errol Spence at the age of 44, Pacquiao maybe wanted more eyes on his charity exhibition.

He said: “I’m eager to fight them to test them. I’m still here. Even though I [have been] retired for more than a year, I work out almost daily.”

On the evidence presented, Pacquiao would have trouble against either opponent and may harm his legacy in the process.

Manny Pacquiao comeback

After the fight, Pacquiao said: “[It’s] nice to be back in the ring, especially this charity exhibition match, and I’m going to continue my training to get back in shape.

The veteran added whether he’ll fight for real again: “You’ll see, but it was a very good stepping stone to coming back.”

“This is a great opportunity to come back in the ring. I thought it was easy to retire. I really missed boxing.”

At the pre-fight press conference for Yoo, Pacquiao made history by becoming the first boxer to project himself as a state-of-the-art hologram. That should be the only takeaway from the event.

Even Mike Tyson’s former trainer Teddy Atlas was unhappy with Pacquiao even entering the ring.

“I want to cry, but I’m going to bed,” stated Atlas before hashtagging the Pacquiao Pay Per View.

As shown on FITE TV, Pacquiao vs Yoo was for a good cause. However, it was another reason for bonafide boxing fans to worry about the future.

One of these fights will see a legend hurt permanently, and that’s a big danger.

Pacquiao legacy

Following his record-breaking Las Vegas fight with Floyd Mayweather in May 2015, Eight weight class champion Manny Pacquiao is widely considered one of the best fighters of his generation.

A Philippines Presidential candidate for 2022, Pacquiao last fought professionally in August 2021. He lost to Yordenis Ugas, signaling the end to one of the most highly-decorated tenures in the sport.

The nearly 44-year-old has helped thousands of people from his homeland through his work in the Philippine Senate. December was another extension of how the oldest welterweight title holder in history continues to please the world.

From his professional debut in 1995 to conquering the United States and beating the likes of Oscar De La Hoya to holding the IBF, WBC, WBA, and WBO belt during one part of his career, Pacquiao is a living epitome of a fighter.

His next bout will start a new era in the career of Pac-Man. Some are unimpressed.

The win came in the same week former foe Timothy Bradley got inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Pacquiao and Bradley fought in June 2012 when Bradley was gifted one of the worst split decision wins in Las Vegas history.

