First undisputed heavyweight since Lennox Lewis may never reign

The chances of boxing fans seeing the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis are growing.

Tyson Fury defending his WBC crown against Derek Chisora in a trilogy clash with Oleksandr Usyk at ringside was the first step.

The Ukrainian, who holds the WBO, IBF, and WBA versions, hopes to meet Fury for all the marbles in the spring.

Despite an IBF mandatory due, Usyk will surely get the special dispensation needed for an undisputed clash.

Undisputed heavyweight deal

Even with the mandatory Filip Hrgovic IBF situation solvable, Fury and Usyk will trade blows for every title, with a deal imminent.

All the belts will be on the line for at least one fight, with Fury ready to vacate the IBF version once the contest ends.

“The Gypsy King” refuses to deal with the IBF, dating back to when the organization stripped him in 2016.

The whole situation happened shortly after his victory over Wladimir Klitschko.

For this, Fury has never forgiven the sanctioning body. Therefore, Fury has promised to either refuse to pay the sanction fee or give up the belt if he ever claims it.

Usyk will still be able to hold all the championships simultaneously as he will pay the sanction fee.

Therefore, boxing could only have an undisputed heavyweight champion who plans to defend his title if Usyk beats Fury.

Champion

Confusion always reigns when it comes to heavyweight titles, dating back to when Fury got linked to becoming the WBC franchise champion.

At the time, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman spoke to WBN about Fury’s designation.

“There are speculation comments from boxing promoters and media members about the World Boxing Council’s intentions to designate the status of Franchise Champion to WBC World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury.

“We can clarify to WBN that there’s undoubtedly been zero communication with any party with this request. I have only seen it in the media.

“The World Boxing Council greatly respects our current world champion, Tyson Fury. We recognize his impressive victory in capturing the title this past February. He is a role model and a champion.

“The WBC also recently awarded him with the “Heroes for Humanity Award” for the work he and his wife Paris are doing to motivate the world during these difficult [pandemic] times.

“But the WBC has administered the heavyweight division. This has presented unique circumstances and complications in recent years.”

Fury remains the WBC titleholder. However, only Usyk could have the IBF version on the line for their expected battle.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.