Josh Warrington vs Luis Alberto Lopez running order for Leeds

Josh Warrington vs Luis Alberto Lopez weights and running order from Leeds, plus fighter quotes for Saturday night.

WARRINGTON VS. LOPEZ WEIGHTS AND RUNNING ORDER

ALL TIMES ARE LOCAL

14:00 DOORS OPEN

14:15 LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL

8 x 2 mins Lightweight contest

RHIANNON DIXON 134.8lbs v KRISTINE SHERGOLD 134.3lbs

(Wigan, England) (Exeter, England)

followed by

6 x 3 mins International Super-Welterweight contest

JUNAID BOSTAN 155.9lbs v ATHANASIOS GLYNOS 155.8lbs

(Rotherham, England) (Athens, Greece)

followed by

8 x 3 mins International Super-Bantamweight contest

HOPEY PRICE 123.2lbs v JONATHAN SANTANA 123.8lbs

(Leeds, England) (Las Palmas, Spain)

followed by

6 x 3 mins International Lightweight contest

CORY O’REGAN 137.8lbs v ANTONIO RODRIGUEZ 136.7lbs

(Heckmondwike, England) (Madrid, Spain)

followed by

8 x 2 mins Super-Bantamweight contest

SHANNON COURTENAY 124.7lbs v GEMMA RUEGG 124.8lbs

(Watford, England) (Bournemouth, England)

followed by

6 x 3 mins Super-Bantamweight contest

KOBY MCNAMARA 120.1lbs v NABIL AHMED 120.3lbs

(Leeds, England) (Batley, England)

followed by

10 x 3 mins WBA Continental Super-Welterweight

JAMES METCALF 153.6lbs v COURTNEY PENNINGTON 153.1

(Liverpool, England) (Brooklyn, USA)

followed by

21:00 LIVE ON DAZN

8 x 3 mins International Middleweight contest

FELIX CASH 166lbs v CELSO NEVES 166.2lbs

(Wokingham, England) (Basel, Switzerland)

followed by

10 x 2 mins IBF Bantamweight World Title

EBANIE BRIDGES 117.75lbs v SHANNON O’CONNELL 117.35lbs

(New South Wales, Australia) (Slacks Creek, Australia)

followed by

12 x 3 mins IBF Featherweight World Title

JOSH WARRINGTON 125.3lbs v LUIS ALBERTO LOPEZ 124.3lbs

(Leeds, England) (Mexicali, Mexico)

Main event fighter quotes:

Josh Warrington:

“It’s a very tough fight. Before we get going, I’d like to say thank you for the appreciation from the boys at the front – it’s nice to get a thank you for the opportunities that they’re getting. That’s all I’ve ever wanted to do – put Leeds boxing on the map and give these younger fighters opportunities. So I do appreciate that lads. Moving onto Luis, he’s full on confidence isn’t he. He’s like a kid on whizz walking around like Ric Flair. He’s going to be full of confidence. He’s blasted out a few guys over in the States and in Mexico but I’m not them guys.

“I’ve been in this position all throughout my career. I wasn’t meant to get this position. I wasn’t meant to win a European Title, I wasn’t meant to get a World Title. I’ve always been an underdog. Any fight at this level is always going to be a hard fight because he’s got himself into mandatory position. He’s beaten some decent guys along the way but I just don’t think he’s mixed in the same level that I’ve been in with. He’s certainly not had a fight like me.

“He’s coming into the Lion’s Den. They can’t be in the ring with me, but it’s a f***ing hell of an atmosphere! I feed off that energy. Once I walk out into that arena I’m a man possessed and do what I have to do to keep hold of that belt. I’ve been around haven’t I. A lot of these young fighters are going to be full of confidence. They’re going to be excited. I think they forget, sometimes my name doesn’t get the respect it deserves. I’m not asking for it but I’ve been in with challengers all throughout my career. I’ve just got to concentrate on what I do best and I believe it will be enough to get me a win on Saturday night.”

Luis Alberto Lopez:

“Thanks for the opportunity. It’s great to be here once again, and this time to be facing a champion. I always come here as a warrior for war and I won’t be going home without that World Title. I come full of capabilities, full of confidence in my preparation. I come to do what I always do, turn fights on their head and beat opponents when I’m not expected to do so. I’ll be winning this title. I’m coming for the knockout, that’s what I’ve come for. He shouldn’t believe what he sees on the videos. I’m a completely different proposition when I’m in the ring and that’s what I’m coming to do, I’m coming to win.”