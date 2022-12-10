Heavyweight star out-weighed by 140lbs for Terence Crawford PPV

American heavyweight Jeremiah Milton hit the scales at 250 pounds for his fight on the Terence Crawford undercard. However, he was still almost 140 pounds off his opponent.

Former MMA fighter Dajuan Calloway weighed a whopping 387 and a half pounds for their contest which takes place on Black Prime.

Heavyweight task

Milton is the favorite as he looks for an eighth professional victory. However, the massive weight gap will mean it’s no easy task.

Calloway is 5-1 – and when he is victorious – he aims to get opponents out of there quickly.

The headliner Crawford looked in tremendous shape for the contest as he prepares to face David Avanesyan.

Crawford discussed the event: “I’ve been carrying Omaha with me everywhere I go my entire life.

“When I fought here in the golden glove nationals in the finals, that’s when Omaha gravitated towards me.

“For me to continue bringing the big fights back to Omaha means the world. There’s never been anything like this. I’m really excited.”

“I’m very focused and have been since day one strictly on Avanesyan. We know what he brings to the table. But we’re going to elevate it to a higher level.

“This Saturday, we’ll be victorious and have fun doing it.”

Terence Crawford

On his European champion challenger, Crawford added: “I really can’t look at too much of who [Avanesyan] fought and how they fought each other.

“When [Avanesyan] and I match up, we’ll make adjustments on the fly. We’ll do what we do best, which is shine.”

For his part, Avanesyan is not there to make up the Pay Per View numbers.

“This is a big fight, a huge fight. I had a great camp and will give everything to win this fight.

“Everyone is talking about Terence. I’m here to win this fight decisively and shock the world.”

“Come Sunday morning, and the news will spread that I raised the belt and shocked the world.

“I’ll be getting to go back and see my family, who I haven’t seen for so long, and return home a champion.”

Also appearing on the card is female MMA legend Cris Cyborg. She competes in a long-awaited big-time boxing show.

“I can’t wait for Saturday. It’s my second fight in boxing after 18 years in MMA. I’m so grateful for the opportunity.

“All my supporters, team members, and fans are behind me. I can’t wait to make them proud.”

On transitioning between MMA and boxing, Cyborg added: “I’ve been training and learning to continue my boxing career.

“Learning the difference between the two at first was tricky, but now it’s much easier.

“I’m hoping this sets me up for bigger and bigger fights in the future for my boxing career, and when that comes, I’ll be ready.”

Crawford vs Avanesyan official weights

Terence Crawford 146.6 vs. David Avanesyan 146.8

Cris Cyborg 154 vs Gabrielle Holloway 154.6

Arnold Khegai 126 vs. Eduardo Baez 125.8

Jeremiah Milton 250.8 vs. Dajuan Calloway 387.6

Steven Nelson 174.2 vs. James Ballard 175.6

Edel Gomez 175.8 vs. Joseph Aguilar 175.6

Boubacar Sylla 144.6 vs. Javier Mayoral 144.6

Alan Garcia 135 vs. Eduardo Pereira 134.4

Robert Rodriguez 121.6 vs. Jose Lopez 120.4

Alton Alik Wiggins 155.4 vs. Phillip Carmouche 155.4

