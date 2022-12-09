Zach Parker recovering from ‘grim’ injury after surgery

Zach Parker vows to be back in the ring in the coming months after suffering a nasty hand injury during his defeat to John Ryder.

Effectively missing out on an undisputed super middleweight title fight with Canelo Alvarez, Parker was forced to withdraw due to a horrific break.

Showing off the swelling in the aftermath, Parker described the ailment as ‘grim’ before going under the knife.

Zach Parker surgery

Parker is since recovering from the procedure and hopes to be back in action next spring.

“Surgery went well. A bit of chill time over Christmas, then time to get back on top where I belong,” said Parker.

Manager Neil Marsh added: “Just a small step backward. You’re one or two fights away from being back where you were.

“We will get you flying again with Frank Warren.”

Domestic return

Options will soon open up for Parker. However, he’ll need to feel his way back in before looking at any of his domestic rivals.

The Derby man was on the cusp of a world title challenge before everything went wrong. He needs a bit of time before returning to the gym and chasing his world-title dream again.

Meanwhile, Ryder is in pole position to face Canelo on Cinco de Mayo, possibly in a Las Vegas showdown on May 6.

Canelo has his usual date on lockdown until anything changes. However, DAZN may be on board with a UK stadium fight if Canelo agrees to travel across the Atlantic.

It’s up to the Mexican superstar and former pound-for-pound king to decide his next move, with Nevada still the most likely venue.

If Canelo comes through Ryder, a rematch with Dmitry Bivol is on the horizon for the WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO ruler.

Bivol recently defeated Gilberto Ramirez to retain his WBA light heavyweight belt.

