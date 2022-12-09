What are the Best Boxing Video Games?

Are you somebody that loves to watch boxing? Indeed, this is one of the most popular sports that you can attend and watch on television. Many like combat sports and being able to enjoy the thrill and excitement of a boxing match. What’s more, it is an opportunity to observe skill and athleticism in the ring. After all, boxing takes a lot of training, which includes footwork and movement, as well as power.

But, if you do not want to step in the ring yourself, there are plenty of boxing video games out there that you can play. So, what are the best ones you can enjoy? Let’s take a closer look at what the options are.

Fight Night Champion

First of all, let’s start by talking about Fight Night Champion. We were not going to be able to talk about the best boxing games without mentioning EA Sports. This is a producer that is always going to be on the top lists, as many people love their sports games. In particular, this is a game that people still enjoy, even though it was originally released back in 2011. It is available for PlayStation, Xbox 360 and iOS.

What people enjoy this game for is its realistic action. The graphics were ahead of their time, as well as showing every detail during a fight. This includes seeing the hits and pain on the fighter’s face. All these little details make boxing seem more competitive and fun. Do not forget that you can head to betFIRST to bet on the latest boxing matches.

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions

Now, let’s talk about a recent game that everybody has been enjoying. In particular, we are referring to Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions. The release date was September 2021 and it is available on a variety of platforms, such as Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Players welcome the arcade style this game has, as well as how simple the controls are. This allows you to enjoy boxing and have some fun without things being overly complicated.

World Boxing Manager

Next, we have a slightly different game. This one is all about managing a fighter and taking them to the top. Think about it as a management simulator, which many people enjoy when it comes to sports. You are going to have to think carefully about the fight’s schedule when it comes to training, as well as things like what fights to line up. Many people say that they can play this game for hours without getting bored.

Real Boxing

Last but not least, we have Real Boxing. This is a game that is available for mobile and it offers endless fun. In particular, gamers rave about the graphics and they love to play the career mode. In addition, you can choose to play multiplayer mode, which allows you to fight against people from around the world. This is a game that is available for those using iOS, as well as Android users.