Terence Crawford: Avanesyan is a good fighter, he beat Josh Kelly

Terence Crawford cited David Avanesyan’s win over British super welterweight champion Josh Kelly as a yardstick for his ability this week.

Ahead of their collision on Saturday, Crawford turned in on the media’s questioning of his opponent. Bud said he would remind everyone why he believes he’s the best fighter in the world.

Eyebrows were initially raised when Crawford chose someone one of his opponents [Mean Machine] had stopped in six rounds.

However, Crawford says Avanesyan has the credentials of a European champion who beat the UK titleholder.

Terence Crawford opponent

“David Avanesyan is a good fighter. He’s on a good winning streak and beat a guy in the UK, Josh Kelly, who people thought would be a star,” said Crawford.

“I have to train like I am facing King Kong on December 10. Avanesyan has everything to gain and nothing to lose.

“I know he will bring everything on December 10, so I’m not looking past him. This will be the best Avanesyan, so I have to be the best Terence Crawford.

“It is business as usual. Having a fight date and a goal to work toward is great.

“I have a solid group of guys pushing me every day, and we had a close-knit community during camp.

“This was one of my best camps, and I am motivated to put on a show for my fans in Omaha, who have had my back from the start of my career.

“My goal is to remind the world that I am the best fighter on the planet, so everyone needs to tune in on December 10 on this new BLK Prime PPV platform.

“I am fighting to be the best and give fighters fair and equitable treatment in negotiations moving forward.”

Crawford vs Avanesyan info

The fight occurs at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb., on December 10.

Crawford is back in his hometown, fresh off his training camp in Colorado Springs, and eager to show the world why he’s the best fighter in boxing.

Crawford vs. Avanesyan, a 12-round WBO welterweight world title clash, will stream live on the BLK Prime app and across all cable and satellite outlets for $39.99.

BLK Prime, a Silicon Valley-based tech company, is a subscription video-on-demand platform. It utilizes elite technology to bring the best picture-perfect stream available.

The telecast will begin at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

