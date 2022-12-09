Shannon Briggs and his relentless skimpy pants Klitschko trolling

Shannon Briggs had beef with Wladimir Klitschko that lasted years and included some memorable moments.
Briggs trolled Klitschko constantly, not least after the Ukrainian powerhouse posted a picture to social media in his pants.
The former heavyweight champion has had it in for ‘Dr. Steelhammer’ for many years now. He was famously following Klitschko around the US and Europe, giving him a tough time.
A couple of years ago, Briggs continued the feud. ‘The Cannon’ couldn’t help but react as Klitschko made a revealing snap with not much covering his modesty.
Klitschko was about to enter a cryotherapy chamber when the long-time top division ruler decided to share the image with his fans.
His old foe, who lost to brother Vitali back in the day, made sure not many would forget it in a hurry.
Shannon Briggs
“I’ve been told I’m cold-blooded. Today that’s true,” said Klitschko before Briggs fired back with: “WTF is wrong with you? – You buggin’ #chillchampchill.”
Due to plenty of similar antics, Briggs now has hundreds of thousands of followers on his Instagram account.
Their beef goes back a long way, with Briggs following Klitschko around America and Europe, ordering him to fight.
The event never transpired despite numerous famous incidents, including the most prominent on a boat. It’s widely available on YouTube.
Klitschko vs Briggs
Manager Bernd Boente told Boxing News that any amount of trolling by Briggs would not result in a fight between the pair.
“Shannon Briggs, at this moment, he’s not on Wladimir’s radar,” said Boente. “Knock on wood, Wladimir is looking for the winner of Wilder-Stiverne or Chisora and Fury.
“Those are interesting fights and really big fights. The goal has always been to unify.
“You can promote a fight or upgrade [interest in] a fight when you have a challenge like David Haye, but at this moment, we have no idea what happens.
“In the video [of Briggs throwing food at Klitschko in a restaurant], I think his reaction was perfect. Don’t forget what he did when Chisora spat at him.
“I have no idea how he did that [didn’t react]. He relaxes. That sort of thing can’t touch him.”