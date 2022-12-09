Shannon Briggs and his relentless skimpy pants Klitschko trolling

Shannon Briggs had beef with Wladimir Klitschko that lasted years and included some memorable moments.

Briggs trolled Klitschko constantly, not least after the Ukrainian powerhouse posted a picture to social media in his pants.

The former heavyweight champion has had it in for ‘Dr. Steelhammer’ for many years now. He was famously following Klitschko around the US and Europe, giving him a tough time.

A couple of years ago, Briggs continued the feud. ‘The Cannon’ couldn’t help but react as Klitschko made a revealing snap with not much covering his modesty.

Klitschko was about to enter a cryotherapy chamber when the long-time top division ruler decided to share the image with his fans.

His old foe, who lost to brother Vitali back in the day, made sure not many would forget it in a hurry.

Shannon Briggs

“I’ve been told I’m cold-blooded. Today that’s true,” said Klitschko before Briggs fired back with: “WTF is wrong with you? – You buggin’ #chillchampchill.”

Due to plenty of similar antics, Briggs now has hundreds of thousands of followers on his Instagram account.