Attempt to elevate Floyd Mayweather 50-0 PPV to 8.1m buys fails

World Boxing News understands that attempts to elevate Floyd Mayweather’s final professional fight to 7.3m Pay Per View buys have failed.

Mayweather defeated McGregor in August 2017 in the first boxing vs MMA collision to break down barriers in the sport.

As WBN reported at the time and since, the event fell short of Mayweather’s event with Manny Pacquiao two years earlier. Adding worldwide sales keeps the two Showtime/HBO PPVs even further apart.

The McGregor fight sold 4.3m in the United States but 5.1m sales worldwide. However, the Pacquiao clash beat that on both fronts.

“May Pac” brought in 4.4m US households and an astonishing 5.7m plus from across the planet, making it the most successful event of all time.

But now, there are calls to add illegal streams to the Mayweather vs McGregor Showtime headliner in Las Vegas. Even some want to update the Wikipedia page accordingly.

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor

WBN believes those attempts will be thwarted, and Mayweather vs McGregor will have to make do with the original number.

Research into the online pirating of “May Mac” shows over three million people illegally watched the fight. This scenario takes the entire sales to over 8.1m – if counted.

However, this won’t be the case for past events but could happen with future Pay Per Views.

Streaming through boxes, firesticks, and social media channels like Twitter and Twitch has gone through the roof of late. Not to mention those who watch the fight and report the action on YouTube.

It leaves a bad taste in the mouths of both Mayweather and McGregor, but not how distasteful it might have been in the latter accepted Floyd’s first offer.

When negotiating in the early stages, the man formerly known as “Pretty Boy” offered McGregor only a flat fee to fight him. The Irishman held out and made over $100 million more than his original purse.

$15 million offer

At the time, Money Mayweather told ESPN’s First Take what he had put on the table.

“Conor McGregor keeps telling everybody he wants the fight. Let’s make it happen,” the former unified WBA and WBC super welterweight ruler said. “We tried to make the McGregor fight. My number was a guaranteed $ 100 million. We offered him $15m.

“We’re the A-side. I don’t know how much he has made, but I’m pretty sure he hasn’t made $2m in an MMA bout.

“We can talk about splitting the PPV, but we are the A-side. How can a guy talk about $20m or $30m if he’s not made eight or nine?

“Is the fight going to happen? We’re working on it,” he added.

McGregor turned down the $15 million in favor of a $30 million guarantee. His split of those four million PPV sales added another nine zeros to that total.

Since then, McGregor has never looked the same fighter and seems content with his empire and legacy.

Imagine the purses that could have been made if those illegal streamers were forced to buy the fight.

There are still reports the pair could have a rematch, so maybe they could try to make that pay-per-view event foolproof.

