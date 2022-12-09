Eddie Hearn branded ‘a lucky sperm’ for Bob Arum remarks

Eddie Hearn faced another wrath from the United States after questioning Bob Arum’s impact on boxing after a long career.

Arum turned 91 years old on Thursday and was greeted by many respected boxing names as one of the best promoters in the sport.

However, fellow Hall of Famer Lou DiBella – never one to shy away from airing his views on the Matchroom boss, noticed Hearn had played down Arum’s contribution in an online interview.

DiBella, as usual, was not having any of it.

Bob Arum

“BobArum is 91. In fact, he’s 91 today,” pointed out DiBella when seeing Hearn’s snipe. “Happy Birthday Sheik.

“I have fond memories of the crazy times over the years. And even if nearly killing each other on [some] occasions.

“Did this member of the lucky sperm club really ask what the Bobfather has ever done!? Get the f out of here, son.”

Arum himself had words to say away about Hearn when speaking to World Boxing News previously.

“Eddie has diarrhea of the mouth. He can’t stop talking and doesn’t think,” said Arum on the outspoken Essex man.

“Eddie should shut up and stop blaming other people. He’d be well advised to shut his mouth and look in the mirror.”

Floyd Mayweather’s right-hand man, Leonard Ellerbe, is also not a fan.

“All my colleagues, Dibella, Arum, and Oscar, all feel the same way I do. “That should tell you everything you need to know [about Eddie Hearn],” said Ellerbe.

Frank Warren

Even closer to home, Frank Warren had some advice for Hearn’s TV network.

“Joe Markovski of DAZN came out with comments that they give Eddie slaps on the wrist for not working with other promoters,” Warren told FightHub TV.

“Do you get slaps on the wrist from BT for not working with other promoters? – See, they do it all wrong.

“They should slap him round the back of the head.”

Eddie Hearn and DAZN

Commenting on what he sees as others freezing him out, Hearn also spoke to FightHubTV. He said: “What I’m experiencing in the US is what I experienced in the UK when I started, which was resistance from the industry.

“But that’s flattering in a way. I want to leave a mark wherever I go. I’m not interested in conforming.

“I’m not interested in pretending to be something I’m not, going in and making friends with these people, and being two-faced.

“I’ll be friendly, but I’m going to speak my mind. And people like Leonard Ellerbe, when I look at what I’m doing in the sport versus what he’s doing in the sport.

“This is no criticism of him. I think he’s done a great job with Tank [no longer working together]. But there are levels and levels between us.

“They want me out. If I was so useless and if I was such a clown, why would you want me out so bad? So bad!

“They would dance in the streets if I retreated from America. Bad news, though. No way.

“We’re just getting started here, and America is just part of the plan. It’s a real global vision for the sport.”

There seems to be no end to the wall many other promoters have been putting up against Hearn since he arrived in the United States.

