Gervonta Davis rips Timothy Bradley’s ability after Hall of Fame nod

Gervonta Davis released a five-word blast at Timothy Bradley being inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

“Tank” was unhappy with Bradley’s inclusion in the Class of 2023 and made his feelings known with a social media blast.

Gervonta Davis rips Timothy Bradley

Davis said: “Tim was really a**, facts!”

Despite the negativity from Davis in a since-deleted tweet, Thompson Boxing and others led the congratulations for Bradley.

Congratulations to Tim Bradley Jr. on his induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame,” they said.

“His fabulous career started with us and ended making a mark in the history of our sport. Here’s to you, Tim. You did it!”

The International Boxing Hall of Fame and Museum announced the full members of the Class of 2023.

Living inductees include champions Bradley (USA), Carl Froch (UK), and Rafael Marquez (Mexico) in the men’s Modern category.

Champions Alicia Ashley (Jamaica) and Laura Serrano (Mexico) in the women’s Modern category.

Matchmaker Brad Goodman (USA), trainer Joe Goossen (USA), and promotional executive Brad Jacobs (USA) in the Non-Participant category.

And television executive Seth Abraham (USA) and broadcaster Tim Ryan (Canada) in the Observer category.

Posthumous inductees are light heavyweight standout Tiger Jack Fox (USA) and flyweight champion Pone Kingpetch (Thailand) in the Old Timer category and JoAnn Hagen (USA) in the women’s Trailblazer category.

Inductees were voted in by members of the Boxing Writers Association of America and a panel of international boxing historians.

“We’re extremely excited about the Class of 2023 and are very much looking forward to honoring the newest class of inductees to earn boxing’s highest honor,” said Executive Director Edward Brophy.

Pacquiao vs Bradley controversy

Bradley gets his nod for becoming a two-weight world champion at super-lightweight and welterweight. However, it doesn’t come with some questions.

His victory over Manny Pacquiao in 2012 will forever live on as one of the most shocking decisions ever dished out in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao dominated the fight, winning ten rounds of twelve on the WBN Scorecard. The result was taken away from him, and the pair eventually fought two more times.

“Pac-Man” proved his domination both times to show the first result should never have stood.

Maybe that’s the grip Gervonta Davis has with Bradley?

