Two December shows cap off Fight Night Live’s 2022

The air will be chilly but the action fiery in December as FloSports FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Powered by Everlast plans two consecutive weekends of outstanding, fan-friendly shows.

The action opens on FloCombat and Facebook as popular platform partners with Nedal’s Promotions on Friday, Dec. 9, for an outstanding eight-bout event live at 7 p.m. from the Newtown Athletic Club in Pennsylvania.

“FIGHTNIGHT LIVE caps the year with some Mistletoe Mayhem and we are proud to feature this Nedal’s Promotions card as we showcase great events in back-to-back weeks,” said Mark Fratto, Principal and Director of Business Development, Linacre Media.

“Rising superstar Shinard ‘Showtime’ Bunch takes on former world title challenger ‘Hammerin’ Hank Lundy in an electric main event where both warriors have something to prove here at the crossroads. Siddique Farooqi and Michael Woods – founder of NYFIGHTS.com – will be on the call to heat up the Newtown Athletic Club.”

As part of FIGHTNIGHT LIVE’s blockbuster multi-event deal with FloSports, Friday’s 7 p.m. card will air in its entirety on FloCombat. FIGHTNIGHT LIVE plans to continue to deliver a regular slate of boxing and MMA cards via the subscription-based FloSports platform.

Fight fans can witness every explosive knockout and drama-dripped decision from regional rising stars – as well as the 10,000-plus events streamed annually by FloSports via the web, the FloSports mobile app (iOS and Android), or connected TV platforms such as AppleTV, Roku, FireTV, Vizio and others – for as little as $12.50 per month.

Fight fans can subscribe with a monthly or annual membership today at www.flocombat.com to be ready for a full schedule of FIGHTNIGHT LIVE events in 2022.

Additional FIGHTNIGHT LIVE programming – such as event previews, some undercards and highlights – will be available through the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE Facebook channel, which boasts nearly 88,000 fans and almost 100,000 followers, and on the Everlast page which is followed by more than 441,000.

In Friday night’s main event, super lightweight contender Bunch (19-1-1, 16 KOs), of Trenton, N.J., via Queens, N.Y., will look to continue his rise in a formidable 10-round test against the veteran and former world-title challenger Lundy (31-11-1, 14 KOs) of Philadelphia. Popular area battlers Daiyaan Butt (12-2, 5 KOs) and John Leonardo (8-1-1, 4 KOs) are also featured, while area up-and-comers Devin Gantt (1-0, 1 KO) and Juan Davila (1-0, 1 KO) look to defend unblemished records in separate contests on the eight-bout card.

Now in its fifth season, FIGHTNIGHT LIVE is the fan-friendly platform that – among other aspects – prides itself on creating a home for rising combat sports stars and regional boxing and MMA promotions.

FIGHTNIGHT LIVE has showcased more than 990 fighters and 26 promotions during 65 live event broadcasts from 27 different cities and three countries since May 2017, and in doing so, the platform has generated the loyal interest of fight fans from across the United States and around the globe, including significant audiences in Mexico, the United Kingdom and other parts of Europe, and even fans in South America, Asia and Australia.

Created and produced by Linacre Media out of Annapolis, Md., the FIGHTNIGHT LIVE series features professional announcers, multiple camera angles, television graphics, replays and behind-the-scenes access and interviews. The streamed shows are available globally via FloSports, through web, mobile devices (both iOS and Android) and connected TV solutions, such as Roku, FireTV and AppleTV.

The initiative not only enables fans from around the world to tune in, but also gives up-and-coming fighters a global platform to showcase their abilities, gives promoters an accessible “broadcast” solution and gives sponsors the ability to reach a mass audience via branded content.