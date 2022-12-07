Terence Crawford pitches alternative scenario for Errol Spence Jr

Terence Crawford threw a curveball this week with his view on where a fight with welterweight rival Errol Spence Jr. could take place.

Crawford, speaking ahead of his clash with David Avanesyan on Saturday night, drew question marks over the scenario.

The WBO champion said to Tha Boxing Voice: “I wouldn’t mind going to London to do it.

“You’re going to make more, trust me, 100%. The UK supports boxing more than the US.

“When Tyson Fury or Anthony Joshua fight in the UK, they draw 60,000 in a stadium.”

Spence vs Crawford in the U.S.

Staging Spence vs Crawford in a stadium in the United Kingdom seems like a good way to alienate American fans. They’d undoubtedly want the fight to happen on home soil.

Spence vs Crawford is one of the most important fights of our time. Therefore, holding it anywhere other than Las Vegas or New York, maybe L.A., would raise eyebrows.

Also, how many UK fight fans would turn up to see two Americans battle it out unless they had a massive interest in the undercard?

Crawford has to get past Avanesyan, one of the hottest tickets this holiday season.

The December 10th clash at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, available on BLK Prime PPV at $39.99, has already sold around ten thousand tickets.’

Nearly half of the arena is sold out within days of the tickets going on sale.

Black Prime’s Sam Katkovski believes the show will be a blockbuster spectacle.

Terence Crawford

“Terence Crawford is a cultural icon and an American boxing superstar. His fans in Omaha are showing just how big of a star he is.

“This fight will have a fantastic atmosphere and show the world how much combat-sports fans enjoy seeing Terence Crawford in the ring.

“The fans want to see Crawford. He is the best fighter in the world and has been out of the ring for too long.

“The city of Omaha is showing tremendous support for Terence, and they’re getting their exclusive opportunity to attend a world-class fight right in their backyard.”

Tickets priced $50, $75, $125, $200, $350, and $500 for Crawford vs. Avanesyan are on sale now and are available at www.ticketmaster.com.

NextGen Boxing, Bash Boxing, and BLK Prime promote this event. Doors open at 5:00 pm C.T., with the first fight starting at 5:30 pm C.T.

Crawford vs. Avanesyan, a 12-round WBO welterweight world title clash, will stream live on BLK Prime for $39.99. BLK Prime, a Silicon Valley-based tech company, is a subscription video-on-demand platform that utilizes elite technology to bring the best picture-perfect stream available.

The telecast will begin at 9 pm E.T. / 6 pm P.T.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.