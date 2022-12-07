Quilisto Madera vs Hector Zepeda to be streamed on FightHype

Toscano Boxing Promotions returns on December 17 as middleweight warrior Quilisto Madera (13-3, 9 KOs) takes on Hector Manuel Zepeda (21-5, 7 KOs) in an eight-round main event at the Stockton Memorial Civic Auditorium in Stockton, California.

The fight will headline a full card of action that will be streamed live on FightHype.

With less than two weeks to go until fight night, Madera is beginning to enter the last stages of camp and has emphasized his plans to engage in a toe-to-toe battle against Zepeda.

“Honestly, it’s about going in there and beating his ass,” said Madera. “I’m a really good boxer. I have really good boxing skills. But I don’t believe that this is going to be a boxing match. It’s going to be about who has more balls, who has more power, and who’s really there to fight. I believe that he might try to use his skill, but I believe overall he’s going to be trying to survive.”

“I’ve seen he’s had a couple big fights. I’ve seen that he’s fought Sebastian Fundora. I think he had a bout 60 amateur fights. I’ve seen his style. He’s kind of a boxer. And he’s not a punk. He knows how to fight backwards and throw combinations.”

“So, I’m not saying that I’m not going to use my intelligence and skills. But I’m just hungry. I haven’t had a lot of opportunities. I haven’t had a lot of fights. So, I’ve been waiting for a spot. I want to showcase in fashion and show that my inactivity will not affect me. I’m just going to go in there and put a show on for the fans.”

In the co-main event of this card, Manuel Jaimes (12-1-1, 10 KOs) of Stockton, California will look to bounce back from his only loss in an eight-round lightweight battle against Ricardo Lopez Torres (16-5-3, 11 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico.

The following undercard bouts are also scheduled to take place:

· Arturo Popoca (5-0-1, 4 KOs) of Riverside, California will take on Alexis De Luna (10-0, 5 KOs) of Bakersfield, California in a six-round battle between undefeated featherweight prospects.

· Ector Madera (10-0, 6 KOs) of Stockton, California will put his undefeated record on the line in a six-round welterweight battle against Alejandro Frias (13-8, 6 KOs) of Tepic, Nayarit, Mexico.

· Giovannie Gonzalez (15-6-1, 12 KOs) of Stockton, California will clash against Marco Cardenas (8-7-1, 4 KOs) of Salem, Oregon in a six-round lightweight bout.

· Irving Xilohua (3-0, 2 KOs) of Stockton, California faces off against Jesus Arturo Guzman (8-8, 5 KOs) in a four-round super bantamweight fight.

· Kenneth Lopez (6-0, 3 KOs) of Ceres, California returns in a four-round super middleweight tilt against Bryan Martinez (2-2, 1 KO) of Paso Robles, California.

Tickets for Madera vs. Zepeda are on sale now and start at $50, excluding applicable services charges. Tickets are available for purchase at Ticketon.com