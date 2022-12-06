Gervonta Davis explains Floyd Mayweather split, won’t be returning

Gervonta Davis is moving on from Floyd Mayweather to test the waters in a Pay Per View against Hector Garcia.

Ahead of a potential battle with Ryan Garcia, Davis wants to gauge whether having the backing of Floyd Mayweather makes a massive difference to his numbers.

If it doesn’t, and Davis can get the same kind of sales from his GTD brand, the multi-weight champion will remain open to offers on a fight-by-fight basis.

Davis will look around for new representation if the Hector Garcia event sees a considerable drop from his time at Mayweather Promotions.

Floyd Mayweather split

However, Davis is in an amicable situation with all concerned, even if the door is not open for a Mayweather return.

“First and foremost, [I have to give] love to Mayweather Promotions and all that they have done for me. But I am definitely out of my contract, for sure,” Davis said on a social media exchange.

“It’s just a test run right now with this. You know what I mean. I’m on my own.

“But much love to Mayweather Promotions, Leonard, Floyd, all the guys. I definitely appreciate them.

“I’m just doing my own thing now. That said, in the future, we can’t work together or anything like that. I’m just trying to put my own pants on,” he added.

When explaining the split, Davis put the problems down to Mayweather looking after his own interests with his exhibition career.

Gervonta Davis wanted help

Mayweather is fighting regularly on the veterans and YouTuber circuits. Therefore, according to Tank, he is neglecting his duties as a promoter.

“Floyd is out [just] doing him. He’s always been like that. Do you know what I mean? I have to focus on what I can focus on,” said the pound-for-pound star.

“He already did what he had to do. I’m not going to lie. If I did what he did in the sport, I’d be the same way. I don’t fault him for staying to himself.

“But it’s also a type of thing like, come back and help too. But much love to Mayweather Promotions. It’s no bad blood.”

Tweets

Concluding on why he put out several tweets asking for a termination letter and seemingly dissing his final few months with Floyd, Davis said: “A lot of people think when I’m tweeting, I’m mad. But I’m just talking.

“I’m tweeting because I’m in camp. I’m angry. If I weren’t in camp, I wouldn’t be tweeting.”

Davis already has a $10 million guarantee from Eddie Hearn on the table for a Ryan Garcia battle next. Golden Boy, Top Rank, and undoubtedly Black Prime would be interested if Davis did need an extra hand with his events.

But as things stand, Davis is putting on his big boy pants and hopes to keep control of his Pay Per View career for the foreseeable future.

He’s still got Al Haymon for company.

