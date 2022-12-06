Fury vs Chisora: Some empty seats but fans turn out despite cold

Fury vs Chisora looks to have brought out the fans in the cold weather as Tottenham Stadium rocked for “The Gypsy King.”

Despite a small portion of attendees claiming that the stadium wasn’t near full, most seats seemed taken on photos viewed in the aftermath.

World Boxing News reported many times that thousands of tickets could lead to empty seats due to the volume on resale sites.

This scenario remained the case right up until minutes before the event. However, most of them must have sold as Fury stated there were 60,000 fans in his post-fight speech.

WBN believes the event was not a total and complete 60,000 sellout, but it may have been close to that.

Those who did see the bout saw Tyson Fury overwhelm the aged Derek Chisora to retain the WBC heavyweight title in a forgettable London affair on Saturday night.

Fury vs Chisora

After beating Chisora handily, as predicted and expected on UK Pay Per View, Fury said there was a full house to witness the beatdown.

“Firstly, I want to say thank you to my lord and savior, Jesus Christ, for giving me another victory tonight,” said Fury.

“Secondly, I want to say what a crowd! Come on! 60,000 people here today. I love every single one of you people. You’re amazing.

“I’m flabbergasted for words to say how much it means to me. It is overwhelming for me. I want to say a massive thank you to everybody.”

It’s not for Tyson Fury to know how many people are there supporting him. Fury did the job he was paid to do against an opponent nobody wanted or needed to see him in against once more.

Stats

According to CompuBox, “Thy Gypsy King” turned up the heat on his fellow British fighter in the final four rounds, having softened him up in the first six.

The WBC heavyweight champion was much more successful with his own offense, landing 50 percent or more of his power punches in seven of the ten rounds.

By round eight, there was visible swelling below Chisora’s right eye, and it was clear that his corner needed to put a halt to the fight.

However, in the tenth round, Fury landed a crunching combination that forced Victor Loughlin to stop the bout at 2:51 of the round.

As expected.

The only highlight was WBN Fighter of the Year for 2022, Oleksandr Usyk, who attended at ringside. The WBO, WBA, and IBF ruler flew in from Ukraine on Friday and picked up his WBN trophy before facing Fury head-to-head.

Joe Joye popped his head in, too, as Fury eyes a fight with both in the coming year. The PPV event was also shown on ESPN in the US.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay. Twitter @PhilJWBN. Furthermore, follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, and Twitter.