Errol Spence Jr. questions if Conor Benn is in hiding over drug tests

Errol Spence Jr. questioned the situation with fellow welterweight Conor Benn after two months flew by over two failed drug tests.

The IBF, WBA, and WBC world titleholder asked if Benn might by staying out of the spotlight due to ongoing investigations.

Errol Spence Jr

Spence said: “What’s going on with the Conor Benn situation? – Is the old out of sight out of mind tactic?”

Benn was in contention to potentially challenge Spence if he overcame Chris Eubank Jr. on October 8. The fight, set to be held at the O2 Arena in London, collapsed at the last minute.

“The Destroyer” is since trying to save his career after UK-Anti-Doping, and the World Boxing Council began inquiring into the scandal.

Both are set to make a formal ruling soon, with Benn hoping to get cleared after protesting his innocence.

Conor Benn could get a ‘good result’

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman aims to complete their investigation by the year’s end.

“The clean boxing program is running an investigation. We expect [it to conclude] by [the end of] December, and hopefully, we will have a final ruling,” he told Sky Sports.

“We have received good collaboration from Benn and the team. We’re getting all the documentation.

“Then we’ll soon have a meeting with him and come up with a ruling. They have been cooperative, and everything seems to be in line for a good result at the end of this month.”

Asked in Benn will be reinstated into the WBC rankings, Sulaiman added: “I don’t like to speculate.

“It would be irresponsible of me to say something that could be interpreted wrong.

“We’re doing the investigation. The protocols are public on the WBC website, where the scenarios are outlined.”

By stating Benn could get a ‘good result,’ it may be another case of an Eddie Hearn fighter testing positive but having a sound excuse.

Dillian Whyte did similarly when he tested positive after a fight with Oscar Rivas.

Cedric Peynaud

Benn has to wait a little longer to find out his fate.

Former opponent Cedric Peynaud, who gave Benn kittens in their first fight, spoke to WBN about the situation last month. He said: “It’s sad because to be the best is to improve yourself, but not at someone else’s expense.

“We all know that the truth always comes out in the open in the end. So with Conor Benn, we will see.

“After seeing his face at the end of our battle [two swollen black eyes], maybe he thought he should take something magic.

“But I can reveal that we did not have an anti-doping test for our rematch. As it was for an international title, I thought it was obligatory.

“But maybe Benn knew it couldn’t be negative,” he jokingly added.

