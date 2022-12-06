‘Empty seats everywhere!’ Fury vs Chisora fans say stadium not full

Some attendees at the Fury vs Chisora event are adamant that the stadium wasn’t near full despite organizers’ capacity claims.

World Boxing News reported many times that thousands of tickets were available on resale sites. This scenario remained the case right up until minutes before the event.

Now, with first-hand accounts from those who purchased tickets, WBN can confirm Fury vs Chisora, judging by the witness accounts, was not a total and complete 60,000 sellout.

Those who did see the bout saw Tyson Fury overwhelm the aged Derek Chisora to retain the WBC heavyweight title in a forgettable London affair on Saturday night.

Fury vs Chisora’ half full’

Steve Jones [@thevalley1950] stated his belief the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium may have only been half full.

“Nothing more than an exhibition fight. Shameful on Fury’s part, but Chisora had nothing or offer or lose, so he took a payday.

“Thirty thousand empty seats [is] not great.”

Mark Liddle added: “Loads of empty seats.”

Leveragereality stated: “[Chisora is] Having to drag his kids there to fill the empty seats for a fight no one asked for.”

mkweng8 said: “Anything to promote this fight. #emptyseats.”

A final comment from another who attended the fight replied to a statement that Fury vs Chisora was a sellout.

“Bull***! Tickets are still on sale tonight. Loads of empty seats are scattered all over. It’s not like the Fury camp to talk s***, though.”

Shaun Binnington [@sbinn286] was adamant there were “empty seats everywhere” when commenting.

CT1695 also stated: “Empty seats everywhere.”

Beating

After beating Chisora to a pulp, as predicted and expected on UK Pay Per View, Fury himself claimed there was a full house to witness the beatdown.

“Firstly, I want to say thank you to my lord and savior, Jesus Christ, for giving me another victory tonight,” said Fury.

“Secondly, I want to say what a crowd! Come on! 60,000 people here today. I love every single one of you people. You’re amazing.

“I’m flabbergasted for words to say how much it means to me. It is overwhelming for me. I want to say a massive thank you to everybody.”

It’s not for Tyson Fury to know how many people are there supporting him. The gripe from the fans is that Fury vs Chisora got presented as a sellout when witnesses who attended said otherwise.

Fury did the job he was paid to do against an opponent nobody wanted or needed to see him in against once more.

Fury did a number on Chisora

According to CompuBox, “Thy Gypsy King” turned up the heat on his fellow British fighter in the final four rounds, having softened him up in the first six.

The WBC heavyweight champion was much more successful with his own offense, landing 50 percent or more of his power punches in seven of the ten rounds.

By round eight, there was visible swelling below Chisora’s right eye, and it was clear that his corner needed to put a halt to the fight.

However, in the tenth round, Fury landed a crunching combination that forced Victor Loughlin to stop the bout at 2:51 of the round.

As expected.

The only highlight was WBN Fighter of the Year for 2022, Oleksandr Usyk, who attended at ringside. The WBO, WBA, and IBF ruler flew in from Ukraine on Friday and picked up his WBN trophy before facing Fury head-to-head.

Joe Joye popped his head in, too, as Fury eyes a fight with both in the coming year. The PPV event was also shown on ESPN in the US.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay. Twitter @PhilJWBN. Furthermore, follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, and Twitter.