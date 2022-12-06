Eduardo Baez plans to steal Terence Crawford this weekend

Battletested featherweight, Eduardo Baez (21-3-2, 7 KOs), of Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico, is set to battle Arnold Khegai (18-1-1, 11 KOs), of Lymanske, Ukraine, in a 10-round bout on the on the Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) vs. David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) PPV showdown.

The event takes place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on December 10.

Crawford vs. Avanesyan, a 12-round WBO welterweight world title clash, will stream live on BLK Prime and across all cable and satellite outlets for the price of $39.99.

BLK Prime, a Silicon Valley-based tech company, is a subscription video-on-demand platform that utilizes elite technology to bring the best picture-perfect stream available. The telecast will begin at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Here is what Baez had to say about his training camp, his matchup Khegai, fighting on BLK Prime PPV, and more.

On his recent training camp:

“I’m grinding. Camp has been great, no secrets other than hard work. I enter the gym and leave with a shirt that is drenched in sweat, go home, change and jog and have even more clothes that I cover sweat. I’m an old school kind of guy, just working extremely hard in the gyn to be in the best shape on fight night.”

On his matchup with Arnold Khaegai:

“I like his style. I think he is an exciting fighter. I hope he comes to lay it on the line and give the fans a good fight. I think he knows how good I am, and I know he is talented as well. I personally think we are going to steal the show, as this a battle of two warriors who have fought at the highest level in the sport. I’m expecting a gruesome war.”

On what a win will do for his career:

“I feel I am close to the top of the featherweight division. A win here helps me stay the course, and continue to get profitable opportunities, against big name fighters. A lot of the champions are leaving the featherweight division, so I am eager to face the new challengers and compete for a world title with a victory.”

On making his debut on BLK Prime PPV:

“I love it. BLK Prime is investing in the fighters. They have made it easy to purchase the event, and they’re giving us fighters another network to compete on. I can’t express the gratitude I have for BLK Prime for putting me on this card and giving me a chance on such a big event.”

Tickets are priced at $50, $75, $125, $200, $350, and $500 for Crawford vs. Avanesyan are on sale now and are available for purchase at www.ticketmaster.com. This event is promoted by NextGen Boxing, Bash Boxing, and BLK Prime. Doors open at 4:30 pm CT with the first fight starting at 5:30 pm CT.