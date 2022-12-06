Cris Cyborg talks fighting on Black Prime PPV for boxing debut

Brazilian MMA superstar, Cris Cyborg, is all set to make her U.S. boxing debut on BLK Prime PPV, when she squares off against Gabrielle Holloway on the Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) vs. David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) card, live from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on December 10.

Crawford vs. Avanesyan, a 12-round WBO welterweight world title clash, will stream live on the BLK Prime app and across all cable and satellite outlets for the price of $39.99.

BLK Prime, a Silicon Valley-based tech company, is a subscription video-on-demand platform that utilizes elite technology to bring the best picture-perfect stream available. The telecast will begin at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Here is what Cyborg had to say about her recent training camp, her matchup with Gabby Halloway, fighting on BLK Prime PPV, and more.

On her recent training camp:

“Things are going great. Boxing is a lot different than MMA, but the hard work stays consistent. The biggest difference is the time. The rounds go so fast, I only have two minutes to win the round. So, the big thing I worked on is focusing on starting quickly. I have given this camp my all, and I am expecting to win.”

On her matchup with Gabby Holloway:

“I am fighting a tough opponent. Gabby Halloway has never been stopped and fought someone I knew in Raquel Miller. She hasn’t been the most active but has been around the game for a long time, and has more experience than me, as a pro boxer. I am not overlooking her at all. I want to keep up a good pace and apply a lot of pressure.”

On what a win will do for her career:

“I want to be able to fight against the big names in the sport of boxing. I want to compete and challenge myself against the best of this era, and to do so it all starts on a win on December 10th. A win puts me in a great position.”

On fighting on BLK Prime PPV:

“I was a part of women’s MMA when it was a new thing, and BLK Prime gives me the same feeling as some of the great companies like Strikeforce, when I was on my rise. I want to headline a card on BLK Prime in the future and I am excited that they are allowing the fighters to take control of their career. The fans must support this event, and bring in a new age of boxing.”

Tickets are priced at $50, $75, $125, $200, $350, and $500 for Crawford vs. Avanesyan are on sale now and are available for purchase at www.ticketmaster.com. This event is promoted by NextGen Boxing, Bash Boxing, and BLK Prime. Doors open at 4:30 pm CT with the first fight starting at 5:30 pm CT.