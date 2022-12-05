Undefeated welterweight horrifically stabbed multiple times

Welterweight contender Mekhrubon Sanginov has relocated to Las Vegas after recovering from a shocking stabbing incident.

The 13-0 undefeated star, ranked number nine by the World Boxing Association, miraculously survived the attack.

He’s already being labeled a modern-day superhero after doctors were able to save his life and boxing career.

Sanginov is free to carry on competing at the highest level in the sport of boxing.

The incident took place in his hometown of Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Sanginov was protecting another man from an intoxicated bully picking on an innocent bystander. Sanginov was stabbed multiple times in the chest.

While protecting the man, the assailant brandished a large knife and stabbed him multiple times. The blade almost punctured his heart.

Lucky Mekhrubon Sanginov

Sanginov is lucky to be alive after such a vicious and unprovoked attack.

Reliving the frenzy of being attacked, Sanginov said: “The attack happened very fast, but I knew what was right.

“I needed to protect an innocent person from this crazy man. When I saw the bully picking on this helpless man, it made me sick. I can’t stand bullies.’

“This guy I was protecting desperately needed my help. People might think I am crazy, but I’m okay with what happened.

“This bully was drunk and was going to do some serious damage to this guy. I almost died, but it was for a good cause.”

Welterweight

Sanginov feels like a man on a mission after leaving the mean streets of Tajikstan. In addition, he is training in Nevada for his next fight at welterweight.

Bones Adams is again overseeing camp for the returning fighter.

“I was almost murdered, so now I want to make my return to boxing count,” continued Sanginov. “My goal is to represent my country and fight for the underdog.

“I want to make everyone proud of my actions. At the same time, bring attention to my goal of becoming a world champion.”

