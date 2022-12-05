Arnold Khegai talks Black Prime debut on Crawford vs Avanesyan

Featherweight Arnold Khegai (18-1-1, 11 KOs), of Lymanske, Ukraine, is ready to make his PPV debut on the Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) vs. David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) card, live on BLK Prime from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on December 10.

Crawford vs. Avanesyan, a 12-round WBO welterweight world title clash, will stream live on the BLK Prime app and across all cable and satellite outlets for the price of $39.99.

BLK Prime, a Silicon Valley-based tech company, is a subscription video-on-demand platform that utilizes elite technology to bring the best picture-perfect stream available. The telecast will begin at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

Here is what Khaegai had to say about his recent training camp, his matchup with Eduardo Baez, fighting on BLK Prime PPV, and more.

On his recent training camp:

“I’ve been waiting for this type of moment for my whole career, and I am thankful to BLK Prime for putting me on this card. I am giving it my all in the gym, and I’ve had some incredible sparring partners to get me ready for this fight. I’m in tremendous shape and I’ll be ready to fight at my best on fight night.”

On his matchup with Eduardo Baez:

“He is a very good fighter. Baez is the type of guy who could be a world champion. I thought he was beating Emanuel Navarrete until he got caught. This is the type of fight that puts me in the conversation as a top contender in my division. I think we are going to give the fans the best fight of the night.”

On what a win will do for his career:

“I would hope a win could bring in good fights with guys I’d like to face such as Robeisy Ramirez, Isaac Dogboe, and other top fighters. I’d like to face the best fighters, and a big win over a credible opponent like Baez should open the door for those types of moments in my career.

On fighting on BLK Prime PPV:

“I am big on streaming because everyone with a device or TV can easily watch the fight. I am excited to be part of the future of boxing with BLK Prime. I have told everyone about it, and they’re excited that I am ushering in a new era of boxing.”

Tickets are priced at $50, $75, $125, $200, $350, and $500 for Crawford vs. Avanesyan are on sale now and are available for purchase at www.ticketmaster.com. This event is promoted by NextGen Boxing, Bash Boxing, and BLK Prime. Doors open at 4:30 pm CT with the first fight starting at 5:30 pm CT.