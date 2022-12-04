Anthony Joshua Talks Up 2023 Clash with Tyson Fury

Former two-time World Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is still hopeful of securing a long-awaited fight with Tyson Fury in 2023, this coming after ongoing talks to make the bout a reality went on for months before falling apart.

Fury, the WBC Heavyweight title holder, takes on Derek Chisora at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium early in December and may well be tempted by a first-ever match-up with Joshua if he manages to overcome his upcoming opponent.

The prospect of such a fight becomes all the more enticing if Fury beat Chisora, which he previously did in both 2011 and 2014 because the self-styled ‘Gypsy King’ would then look to take on Oleksandr Usyk for the Ukrainian fighter’s WBO, IBF, WBA, and IBO crowns.

This is why Joshua wants to jump ahead of the queue and fight his fellow countryman before such a fight can take place;

“Well, on my behalf, I would like the opportunity. Because the longer we leave it, it’s not good for anyone. So, yeah, I would like the opportunity. Good luck with his next fight if he comes through,”

“Then I think he’s going to go onto undisputed, and then I’ll be fighting somebody else. Then hopefully, we both come victorious, and then we look to fight each other.”

The 33-year-old fighter has also warned Fury not to be complacent ahead of his third clash with Chisora;

“It’s not like a little task. It’s not just another day in the office. It’s the heavyweight championship of the world, so I wish him well. You’ve got Tyson Fury defending his heavyweight championship of the world,”

“People may think Tyson Fury is the number one heavyweight, and it might be easy for him, but he has to take it very seriously because this is history. He’s defending one of the most prestigious belts in heavyweight history, and I wish them both well.”

Joshua seems keen to get back in the ring, and that’s understandable as he’s coming off the back of back-to-back losses to Usyk, which took place in August 2022 in Saudi Arabia and September 2021 in London.

Indeed the experienced fighter has lost three of his last five fights, the other loss coming when he was the subject of a shocking loss to Andy Ruiz Jr. at Madison Square Garden in 2019.

Prior to these defeats, Joshua had won his first 22 fights without a loss, a record that stretched from his pro debut in 2013 all the way to 2019. Now he’s looking to get his reputation back, and it seems likely that the fight with Fury would be on the cards following his Chisora bout, a contest in which he is the absolute favourite.