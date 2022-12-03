The long rap sheet of Adrien Broner points to more troubled times

Faded boxing star Adrien Broner is preparing hard for a return to the sport following another lengthy spell out of the ring.

Now, as another Pay Per View announcement looms, World Boxing News takes a closer look at the rap sheet possessed by Broner after more than a decade of reporting.

From biting a security guard in 2013 to drug paraphernalia appearing in 2022, it’s been a long road of high crimes and misdemeanors for Broner.

WBN looks back on the case reported on from incidents in 2013.

March 2013: Adrien Broner gets filmed flushing hundred-dollar bills down the toilet. A first sign that something was wrong and the fame might be getting to him.

At that point, Floyd Mayweather tried in vain to intervene and help Broner.

Adrien Broner arrested

May 2013: Broner allegedly bit a security guard on the right forearm as he tried to break up a fight involving “The Problem.”

The WBC lightweight champion at the time, Broner, was released on a $1,500 bond posted for his release.

October 2013: Five months later, Broner posted a video of himself having a threesome. He seemed happy with his decision at the time.

May 2014: After beating Carlos Molina, Broner was suspended by the WBC for making offensive comments about his opponent.

The WBC said: “Since words have different meanings and can be interpreted in different ways, the WBC is issuing this open letter to Adrien Broner to either clarify what he meant with his words or to give a public apology if those words were intended to be despective and offensive.

“Adrien Broner is at this moment suspended from participating in any WBC-sanctioned Championship and will be excluded from the WBC Ratings until he makes a public apology satisfactorily to the public of the world.”

Two weeks later, Broner reduced a homeless man to tears after filming himself giving the person in question $1000. Broner’s way of trying to clean up his reputation at the time.

It didn’t last.

Pistol incident

June 2015: Broner posted a shocking video of himself holding a pistol to his head.

March 2016: Adrien Broner was arrested after getting irate following games at a bowling club. Broner allegedly assaulted a man before, “Broner was then observed taking money out of the victim’s pockets while he was unconscious before fleeing the scene,” said a report.

WBN contacted Broner’s handlers at Premier Boxing Champions at the time. They said: “We don’t have any info other than what the police are saying.

“As far as the PBC is concerned, It’s a legal matter that Broner will have to handle with his attorney.”

Days later, Broner was charged and appeared in court.

July 2016: Broner was given 30 days in jail for appearing drunk to defend his case in court. Before his prison sentence, the case was up for consideration to be dropped.

Bullet holes

April 2017: Broner was found in a rented Suburban SUV riddled with eight bullet holes.

Broner was unhurt when picked up by Kentucky police, but neighbors reported in the surrounding area that shots were fired before Broner was taken into custody from behind the wheel.

Initially, Broner was wanted by police for failure to appear in court.

Bodycam was later released, in which Broner said: “I just got shot at. They tried to kill me, man, and you all going to arrest me?

“Man, I ain’t going nowhere. I’m rich!”- after police put cuffs on the ‘About Billions’ star.

That same year, Broner opened up to boxing journalist Mark Kriegel about going to the same prison cell at 17.

“You know, I did a year at that place. Fighting a case.”

KRIEGEL: “As a juvenile?”

BRONER: “No, they tried me as an adult. I was only 17 at the time… I missed the pre-trials. Boom. I beat it.

“I get out, and I become Adrien Broner. My lifestyle is totally different. And then, one day, I woke up back in the same place.

“I was in one of the same [cells] I was in when I did the year.”

KRIEGEL: “What did you tell yourself?”

BRONER: “I made it the best that I can make it. But, you know, when I was in there. I used to be by myself.

“I used to try to be by myself as much as possible. But I told them to put me in the general population because they wanted to put me in protective custody.

“I can’t do 30 days like that. And I helped the whole unit. I just made it a better place at the time. If somebody needs something to eat, I give them something to eat.”

Asking for help

September 2017: Broner took to social media for the first time to ask for help. He admitted he was struggling to deal with his life.

“No support SMH’ and ‘I know I got problems; I just need help.’

Later, he wrote: “Hurt,” “Just need someone to talk to.” and “If I wasn’t here will they feel the same?”

February 2018: Broner allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at a shopping mall. He was then picked up by security soon after.

The woman claimed Broner’ inappropriately groped her. The pair engaged in a heated war of words captured on camera.

Broner denied any wrongdoing but was subsequently charged with misdemeanor sexual battery. Cops took him to Fulton County Jail with a 9 am court date set for Tuesday morning.

“I didn’t touch nobody,” Broner told Channel 2 Action News after being released from custody. “She wanted to take a picture, and I didn’t want to take a picture.”

Fighting on Showtime at the time, the network expressed their concern.

“We’re very concerned about the reported behavior and will continue to monitor the situation and potential repercussions for his scheduled fight.”

Adrien Broner’s suicidal thoughts

June 2018: Broner threatened to end his own life or involve himself in arguments that could result in his death.

He stated on social media that “he knows he’s going to die soon.”

Posts sent out later included Broner pleading for somebody to try and hurt him so he could retaliate, adding that he was “on his own” without anybody around.

A week later, he deleted posts stating he was retired from boxing. Broner’s arrests also had no bearing on a super-fight versus Manny Pacquiao.

January 2019: Broner called Hall of Famer Al Bernstein names at the press conference. He was blasted by many in the sport for his behavior.

At the time, WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman spoke about Broner.

“It was utterly disgraceful. And I’m all for somebody wanting to promote the fight. I’m all for somebody trying to promote their brand.

“I’m all for somebody trying to be the baby face and somebody being the heel. That’s how you get people to want to pay seventy dollars for a pay-per-view fight.

“I get it. But that, to me, is not how you promote a fight. That’s not how you get the fresh fan who’s sitting at home thinking you know what, do I want to pay the money for this fight this weekend?

“To watch that dude with that stuff that just came out of his mouth,” said Coachman.

August 2019: After losing to Pacquiao, Broner announced his retirement.

Retired and unretired

July 2020: Broner unretired.

August 2020: A judge threw ‘The Problem’ in the cells for seven days after a probation violation linked to an alleged assault on a woman.

September 2020: After his release and split from his wife, Broner asked for counseling.

November 2020: The multi-weight fighter received an order to pay the female assault complainant over $800,000 in compensation after being found guilty.

It was made abundantly clear to Broner that paying the $800,000 meant he could avoid any further prison time.

The Premier Boxing Champions boxer has since stated that he’s broke. He went so far as to say that he only had $13 to his name.

Cuyahoga County Court Judge Nancy Margaret Russo told Broner: “Mr. Broner has continually defied every court order I’ve given. The jig is up today,”

Broner served more jail time. After two days, Broner was released and told he had until December to pay the money.

Mental health

July 2021: After returning to the ring in February, Broner’s mental health spiraled during Covid. He posted a picture of himself naked in the shower and spending time in a facility to help him deal with his issues.

Broner was told he needed bed rest.

October 2021: Another incident involving alcohol. At the time, WBN wrote: “The 32-year-old was last behind bars in August 2020. He was ordered to attend an alcohol rehabilitation program as part of his release conditions for an assault case.

“Broner stands accused by a woman of a nightclub attack, for which “The Problem” will face a contempt charge on October 26.

“Remanding him in custody until that time, Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Sherrie Miday has no hesitation in sending Broner to the county jail.

“Miday was also behind Broner’s previous prison time for a DUI charge. However, a separate judge will decide Broner’s fate early next week.

“His battle with the bottle is well-documented and has escalated in recent years.”

December 2021: Broner faced a public blackmail ordeal from a woman trying to extort money for explicit pictures of Broner. He didn’t pay.

Account

January 2022: Broner opened a subscription account to counteract the woman so people could see him naked themselves if they paid a fee.

This account remained open until Broner signed a deal with Black Prime.

February 2022: Broner posted a picture of several lines of a Class A drug as he watched the Super Bowl.

March 2022: Video footage of Broner caused concern as he looked out of shape.

May 2022: Broner began losing weight for a comeback. He had to drop 40 pounds to be ready to fight.

August 2022: Broner cancels a comeback fight during the week of the event. He told fans: “Sorry to all my fans, but mental health is real. I’m not about to play inside the ring.

“I’ve watched many people die playing with their boxing career, which is something I won’t do. Just pray for me.”

On his mindset leading into the Figueroa event, Broner added: “I love the sport of boxing too much not to give my all.

“I feel Like I came up short before because my mind wasn’t 100% there. I’ll be damned if I make that mistake again.

“I need to make some changes for the better instead of worrying about other people’s feelings and pleasing them. When In all reality, I have nothing to prove to nobody.”

Pray for me

October 2022: After a return failed to happen due to further mental issues, Broner said: “I’m not going to lie. This battle I am going through is not just mental health.

“I can admit I have many problems and vices. I feel like I’m destroying myself at times.

“It’s going to take a lot to fix, but I’m not going to stop trying to make my next day better than my last day.

“I won’t let the past dictate my future. I will be back as a champion again.”

November 2022: Signs a Pay Per View deal with Black Prime.

The rest is yet to be written, but there will surely be more troubled times ahead for Adrien Broner.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.