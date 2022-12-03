Abel Mendoza to feature on Manny Pacquiao undercard

Abel Mendoza Undefeated Super Featherweight 33-0 Fights In South Korea.

Mendoza has won the WBC regional feather weight title, American Boxing Federation Continental American Feather title, and other multiple titles.

It has been a dream of Mendoza to be feature in such an legendary fight card. Mendoza says Pacquiao was his boxing idol growing up, and says it’s a dream come true to fight on his undercard.

The impressive 33-0 Boxer is looking to make the biggest fights happen in 2023. Mendoza considers himself 35-0 as two fights he did in Mexico this year has not been put in his Boxrec. “I trying to get those fights in my Boxrec.

“I’m not sure why they’re not there. Those fights were with highly reputable opponents. Mendoza has been a pro boxer since 2016 and has averaged 4-5 fights a year. Within each fight he has managed to face a more diffcult opponent.

“I’m up for the challenge, I’ll fight anyone in my division. I won’t back down from anyone”. Mendoza is awaiting info on his next opponent but Triller has guaranted that this will be his biggest test.

The Manny Pacquiao exhibition bout is on December 10 in Seoul, South Korea brought to you by Triller Fight Club and can be seen on PPV FITE TV, 7 P.M. PT, 10 P.M. ET.

Also on the undercard, powered by Future Stars Min Wook Kim, Sean Garcia, Nico Hernandez, Jose Castillo Jr, and Maurice Lee.