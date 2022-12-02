Tyson Fury tries to justify Derek Chisora trilogy after two beatings

Tyson Fury attempted to push Derek Chisora as a severe threat to his WBC heavyweight title during fight week for their weekend clash.

“The Gypsy King” used plenty of expletives and building up of twelve-loss Chisora to justify a third bout with his good friend.

Fury battered Chisora in their last meeting eight years ago. The beating was so bad fans booed Fury and Chisora for the previous few rounds.

Before that, Fury defeated “Del Boy” decisively in 2011.

Now, as the hours count down to a less-than-interesting third meeting, Fury tried to sell the fight to the gathered media and fans.

Tyson Fury is selling a dud

“Whoever fights Derek Chisora is in for a good fight. That’s what we know. That’s what we prepared for,” said Fury before adding that many other opponents weren’t available [which they were].

“He was available and ready to rock n roll. He stepped up to the plate, and bang, here we are. There’s going to be a throwdown for the fans right before Christmas.

“I needed to fight this year regardless of who it was. But I love fighting. I always need to fight.

“I wish I could fight every single month of my life. Derek’s the same. We love to fight. So, if we could fight twelve times next year, that’d be fantastic.”

“I’m doing what I love to do. I’m getting paid to do what I love. I take my career very seriously. I’m looking forward to it.”

Close friends

Addressing the fact the pair are very close, the WBC champion concluded: “I cannot wait to get out there, put on a show and entertain. Come Saturday night. There’s no friendship. There are no friends in business, and this is a business transaction.

“So, we’re going to go in there, punch the hell out of each other. Then afterward, we can have a nice little sandwich, a nice cup of tea, whatever he wants. Not a problem.

“But while we’re in there, we’re in fight mode. We’re going to put on a great show.”

With many thousands of tickets still holed up on resale sites and the Pay Per View at an eye-watering £27 in the UK, it’s a big ask.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay.