Tyson Fury his own worst enemy in undisputed heavyweight bid

The chances of boxing fans seeing an undisputed heavyweight champion in the next twelve months are slipping away by the day.

As Tyson Fury prepares to defend his WBC crown against Derek Chisora in a meaningless trilogy, Oleksandr Usyk will be ringside to watch.

The Ukrainian, who holds the WBO, IBF, and WBA versions, hopes to meet Fury for all the marbles. However, with an IBF mandatory due, Usyk will need special dispensation [that he expects to get] for an undisputed clash.

IBF title

Even with the Hrgovic situation solvable, Fury has become his own worst enemy in the title shake-up.

“The Gypsy King” refuses to deal with the IBF, dating back to when the organization stripped him in 2016. It happened just a short period after his victory over Wladimir Klitschko.

For this, Fury has never forgiven the sanctioning body. Therefore, Fury will either refuse to pay the sanction fee or give up the belt if he ever claims it.

Usyk will still be able to hold all the championships at once as he will pay the sanction fee.

Confusion reigns when it comes to heavyweight titles, dating back to when Fury got linked to becoming the WBC franchise champion.

Tyson Fury – heavyweight champion

At the time, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman spoke to WBN about Fury’s designation.

“There are speculation comments from boxing promoters and media members about the World Boxing Council’s intentions to designate the status of Franchise Champion to WBC World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury.

“We can clarify to WBN that there’s undoubtedly been zero communication with any party with this request. I have only seen it in the media.

“The World Boxing Council greatly respects our current world champion, Tyson Fury. We recognize his impressive victory in capturing the title this past February. He is a role model and a champion.

“The WBC also recently awarded him with the “Heroes for Humanity Award” for the work he and his wife Paris are doing to motivate the world during these difficult [pandemic] times.

Franchise

“But the WBC has administered the heavyweight division. This has presented unique circumstances and complications in recent years.

“Even our annual convention ruled and ordered on each division. Therefore, it is clear that the rules have to be followed.

“The WBC has consistently confirmed that a mandatory bout between the WBC world heavyweight champion must occur with the mandatory challenger and Interim champion Dillian Whyte. This must take place after Fury vs Wilder III.

“Under those circumstances, and with an order in place, the WBC would not consider a request to elevate anyone in the heavyweight division to Franchise champion before that division’s mandatory obligations are fulfilled.”

Fury remains the WBC titleholder. However, Usyk could face a fight to have the IBF version on the line for their expected battle.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.