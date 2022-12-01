Mike Tyson rated above Deontay Wilder on greatest punchers list

Mike Tyson is rated above fellow heavyweight Deontay Wilder on a new list looking at the greatest punchers over the last one hundred years.

Despite the consensus that Wilder is probably the hardest-hitting top-division boxer ever, Tyson takes the nod over “The Bronze Bomber” by three places.

According to the list, Tyson is rated number thirteen. Wilder comes in at sixteen.

Mike Tyson’s variety of punches

Explaining the decision, Ring Magazine wrote: “Mike Tyson’s reign of terror belies the fact that his style was unique and innately brilliant,” said the article by Gareth A. Davies.

“He may have created an invincible aura for a period of time. No socks, no robe, a force of nature who dominated the heavyweight division in the 1980s with knockout power that made him a global attraction and the self-styled “Baddest Man On The Planet.”

“But there was method behind the mayhem.

“With a come-forward, bobbing, peek-a-boo style to get inside, Tyson was able to unleash hooks and uppercuts as he transferred his weight with brutal effect.

“From there, Tyson could unleash everything – hooks with either hand from various angles, vicious uppercuts – as he went head-hunting.”

It concluded: “Tyson was one of the most destructive and overwhelming combination punchers ever to enter the ring.”

Deontay Wilder’s single shot power

On Wilder, they did acknowledge the one-punch power as the most devastating ever seen inside a boxing ring.

“Deontay Wilder is simply one of the biggest single-punch knockout artists in the history of the heavyweight division.

“His punches, notably his straight right hand and the left hook, have accounted for 41 knockouts in his 42 career victories, dispatching every opponent he has faced apart from Tyson Fury.”

Wilder has dropped every fight he ever faced, though. Comments over the years on WBN.

Promoter Lou DiBella said of Wilder: “Arguably the most incredible one-punch power ever. Up there with Mike Tyson, George Foreman, and Ernie Shavers, the hardest punchers in heavyweight history.”

Current WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis added: “The hardest puncher in boxing history.”

Yet to comment on Wilder, George Foreman – known as a massive puncher, named his greatest puncher of all time.

“1 Joe Louis, 2 Ernie Shavers. The others did hit me: Ali, Liston, Frazier, and Lyle,” said Foreman.

“I didn’t get a taste of Ernie Shavers punch. But Lyle gave me a taste of “Space Travel.”

The list’s title tells a lot about Tyson as one of the greatest punchers, with the variety to go with it. That’s more reason to rank him higher than Wilder.

In contrast, that one-punch take-out devastation favors Wilder. He didn’t need to follow up his work like Tyson, as a single shot was enough to get the job done.

