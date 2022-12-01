Fury vs Chisora tickets: Resale sites struggling to shift thousands

Resale sites have almost every section on offer for Fury vs Chisora tickets, with up to six seats available at a time.

Spots remain widely available to watch the fight, with many sections on re-sales sites boasting hundreds of seats for the December 3 clash.

Those sites with a healthy supply of tickets, some as little as $50, will struggle to shift them at this late notice. Fury vs Chisora has turned into a disaster for touts.

The Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium stadium will certainly not be at capacity until many tickets are discounted or given away for free. This is despite Tyson Fury’s promoter’s constant social media push and confirmation during fight week that 60,000 official seats were sold.

Fury facing Derek Chisora was a controversial fight when first announced. However, UK fans are talking with their wallets and not paying resale prices.

Tickets have been on sale since October.

Fury vs Chisora tickets

Despite reminders aplenty from Fury’s handlers, there are thousands left. That fact, coupled with the number of resale tickets still being pushed, mean there’s slim to no chance of the venue being filled to absolute capacity.

The ones purchased by touts trying to make a fast buck could see even more empty seats with so many face values still on offer.

At least 90% of sections in the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium are available across all three significant resales websites.

It’s not a good look for Fury. It proves that many British boxing fans are not on board with this title bout.

Chisora was beaten handily twice by Fury, the last time in 2014. There is no need to have a trilogy, no matter how you dress it up.

Bob Arum, the Hall of Famer and great salesman attempted to define the fight as Fury warming up against future opponent Oleksandr Usyk’s toughest recent test.

He told Sky Sports: “Frank Warren and myself didn’t select Chisora for Tyson just out of the blue.

“People tend to forget. Yes, Chisora lost twice early on to Tyson. But remember his fight with Usyk, where he gave Usyk life and death in that fight?

“Then a lot thought that he might have eeked out a victory in that fight [WBN scored it 118-110 to Usyk].”

Arum continued: “If you’re getting ready to fight Usyk, fight a guy who went in with him. Who carried him into deep waters.

“Chisora is not just a walkover. Chisora has demonstrated tremendous punching power.

“If you lose concentration and he hits you in the right place on the chin, no matter what kind of chin Tyson Fury has, it’s dangerous.”

Feeble argument

It’s a feeble argument by a boxing legend doing his job as a promoter. Nonetheless, Bob knows full well it’s not the whole story.

Usyk wanted a tough test to get ready for the challenge of Anthony Joshua and was able to fight at his own pace. Despite the shocking scorecards, the WBA, IBF, and WBO ruler won comfortably and didn’t ever go into “deep waters,” as the Top Rank Chairman suggests.

The Ukrainian master did precisely what he wanted to do with Chisora. “The Gypsy King” will do even worse when they share the ring for the third time on BT Sport Box Office.

Never Say Never

Unless Fury hasn’t trained properly, it’s a one-sided main event all day long. The co-feature isn’t much better, either. And let’s not even mention the undercard.

Daniel Dubois faces the rugged Kevin Lerena, who has blown up thirty pounds since his days as a cruiserweight. But Lerena hasn’t faced any real tests at heavyweight after competing just under the elite level at 200 pounds.

If he holds any real heavyweight title ambitions [and not secondary ones], Dubois should deal with Lerena within four rounds. The same goes for Fury if he goes at Chisora as he did with Deontay Wilder.

Unlike Wilder, though, Chisora is Fury’s friend. This scenario could mean Fury gets a few rounds after being out for eight months.

The smarter money may even be on a points win if Fury wants to stick it to his detractors.

But for now, selling those 62,000 plus seats seems like it could take another mountainous effort by touts.

They will either need to be given away at a loss or left without takers.

Prices would have to drop considerably in the hours before the fight to be a complete sell-out with all seats occupied.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN. Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.