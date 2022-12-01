Carlos Padilla statement fails to excuse Manny Pacquiao cheating

World Boxing News received a response from the family of Carlos Padilla over the controversy surrounding a Manny Pacquiao victory in 2000.

Padilla’s daughter Suzy wrote a heartfelt note “to the boxing community of the world” but failed to excuse her father’s behavior on the night.

Suzy put the blatant cheating admitted to by her dad in a WBC interview down to miscommunication by Carlos. However, the fact Carlos Padilla had lived in the United States for half his life and speaks very good English won’t cut it with boxing fans.

“My father is an 88-year-old man who is just that – old and aging,” she explained before addressing the US element.

“Despite the fact that he has been living in the United States for decades, English remains his second language. Communications can be misconstrued, and well-intentioned words can be misinterpreted.

“The present situation is one such glaring example of what might have actually been saying [no pun intended] and what may have been taken out of context.”

Carlos Padilla laughed about cheating

However, the former official was fully coherent in the video, in which the WBC seemingly laughed along with Padilla’s prolonged count and counting a headbutt as a punch.

Stating “he knows how to” long count to allow a boxer to recover, Padilla said he felt under pressure from the Filipino community to back their fighter.

Born in the same country as Pacquiao, Padilla holding US citizenship allowed him to referee the fight, as opponent Nedal Hussein explained to World Boxing News in an exclusive interview.

What Padilla stated was graphic, descriptive, and in no way taken the wrong way by anyone who listened to it. It was an entirely self-explanatory act of helping Pacquiao win the fight.

Plea for leniency

His daughter pleaded for leniency over the matter, though. She says her father has vast experience in the ring.

“My father is a decent and honorable man. He dedicated his life to boxing and boxers. My father cared for them and their well-being, regardless of nationality or circumstance.

“He refereed numerous historic fights with the likes of Muhammad Ali, Hagler, Leonard, Hearns, and many more fighters for the entirety of his career.

“He has since retired and has been out of the spotlight for as long as I can remember. Oh, but he loves to talk and entertain because, like any other human, he still yearns to feel relevant.

“I invite everyone to ask about Carlos Padilla among his peers. Ask promoters, fighters, referees, or anyone from his era. Hopefully, you will learn about my father’s true character.”

Concluding on the fact that Padilla is old, and this kind of controversy could damage his health, Suzy said: “He does not need controversies at this very late stage in his life.

“I know I may sound biased, being the eldest child of six, but I believe that he has proven his worth through his legacy.

“We, his family, would appreciate it if people respected his contributions to the boxing community he so loved by giving him some well-deserved consideration.

“Thank you! – Suzy Padilla Tuano.”

Nedal Hussein vs Manny Pacquiao – No contest

Asking the boxing community to ignore the fact that Padilla cheated Hussein out of a clear fourth-round knockout doesn’t seem to be a request that anyone could consider.

Regardless of age or experience, corruption in boxing is a matter that plagues the sport. It has to be eradicated and dealt with in the harshest possible terms.

Even if the World Boxing Council fails to punish the now-retired Padilla, his legacy is effectively ruined by the admission. Any past or present Hall of Fame honors should be strongly reconsidered.

At the very least, Nedal Hussein should be declared the winner of the Manny Pacquiao WBC International title fight.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay. Twitter @PhilJWBN. Furthermore, follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, and Twitter.