Andy Ruiz Jr. left hanging by Deontay Wilder over WBC mandatory

Andy Ruiz Jr. is beginning to wonder what he might have to do to get Deontay Wilder in the ring for their WBC mandatory fight.

World Boxing News confirmed on many occasions that Premier Boxing Champions boss Al Haymon wants the last bout of Ruiz’s contract to be the Wilder fight.

Haymon even organized a mini WBC tournament with the blessing of President Mauricio Sulaiman, which took place in September and October.

Ruiz defeated Luis Ortiz in the first semi-final. Wilder knocked out Robert Helenius in the second. The WBC then clarified that Wilder vs Ruiz would be a final eliminator for a shot at Tyson Fury.

However, Shelly Finkel spoke to WBN on Sunday and stated Wilder would rather face Anthony Joshua next.

Deontay Wilder vs Anthony Joshua

Finkel said: “Deontay is willing to fight Anthony Joshua next. We would take that fight in the UK or the Middle East and do it next.

“We have the WBC eliminator with Ruiz, and we will do that, but we want the Joshua fight.

“Eddie Hearn said he contacted me in August, but we had the [Robert] Helenius fight.

“We announced it that month and said we won’t talk to anyone until after the Helenius fight. Eddie knew this but still said he had contacted us.

“Now we are willing to talk to make a deal for Joshua next.”

He added: “Deontay wants the fight next. We’ve been trying since 2017 to get the Joshua fight. Let’s make a deal and do the fight. The fans want to see it, so why not?”

On Ruiz, Finkel explained: “The Ruiz fight is there, and we will do it if we can’t get Joshua. But even if Deontay beats Ruiz, we are still willing to fight Joshua.

“We are worried he might want another tune-up if he fights Whyte and doesn’t look good. So we should go straight into that fight next.

“We understand Eddie could want the Whyte fight [as Joshua has lost twice to Usyk], but the fans would like to see Deontay Wilder vs Anthony Joshua, and we are willing to do it.

“Let’s make a deal.”

Andy Ruiz Jr left hanging

Ruiz reacted to WBN’s interview with Finkel by shrugging his shoulders as if he doesn’t seem to know where he stands. Wilder is leaving him hanging regarding where the former unified champion goes next.

“The Destroyer” has no choice but to wait until Wilder decides. Will he wait for Joshua or accept the Ruiz fight for the spring?

Finkel also told WBN he’s willing to do the Ruiz fight on Cinco de Mayo weekend in Las Vegas, but only when Wilder gives his blessing.

An impasse remains until Joshua responds to the offer.

Follow experienced boxing writer Phil Jay on Twitter @PhilJWBN.