Adrien Broner abused for being overweight in Black Prime promo

Adrien Broner faced a torrent of abuse in a promo for Black Prime’s debut Pay Per View as many see “The Problem” as out of shape.

The Cincinnati man urged fans to sign up for Black Prime to watch Terence Crawford, where he will make a special announcement.

Broner’s next fight is reportedly lined up for February, giving the multi-weight world champion plenty of time to get in shape.

Adrien Broner abuse

However, the reaction to his video was ruthless and relentless when posted.

“Ricky Fatton vs Fatty Broner,” said one. Another added: “He looks big. What weight is his fight at?”

“154 would seem good? I’m just pumped to see AB fighting, though, so whatever weight is good. So down for a light heavyweight, About Billions.”

Others stated: “AB equals About Biscuits and Add Bacon” and “Looks like he’s more about billions of calories now.”

Signing a big money deal with Black Prime is said to be the spark to reignite Broner’s career. Although one fight in four years tells its own story.

Black Prime debut

Not many out there expect something special when confirmation of Broner’s opponent comes on December 10.

“It’ll be worth missing. Broner hasn’t been worth watching in years,” said one.

Another added: “The big announcement is Adrien Broner took Black Prime Boxing‘s money knowing he isn’t going to fight anyone.

“If he does, it will be someone C-level fighter. They will try to make it seem he actually has a chance.”

Broner had emerged from a dark place when the deal was signed, having canceled his last fight due to mental health issues.

Big money deal

The offer to work with Black Prime came at the right time for the 33-year-old.

“I can start back talking like this again in public. That’s because I Just signed a twelve-month three-fight deal,” explained Broner.

“Eight figures guaranteed with BLK Prime. Yeah, I don’t got no $13 no more. I told my man Desmond [thought to be Desmond Gumbs] that he’s coming into boxing at a unique time.

“Not only for the fans but for myself as well. And I feel like he’s coming at a time, almost like when Suge Knight went to get Tupac out of jail for that $1.4M.

“Then Tupac took his company to a whole other level. I’m going to do the same thing with BLK.”

If Broner ever gets back in the ring again, he’ll have considered ring rust and years of using and abusing his body to shake off first.

He may sell some Pay Per Views. However, lots may tune in to see how much of the shell is left of Adrien Broner. Sad.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay. Twitter @PhilJWBN. Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.