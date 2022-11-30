Skip to content
Raúl Curiel vs Brad Solomon tolp Golden Boy LA on Dec 17

Wrapping up the year with the Golden Boy Fight Night: LA Edition series, one of Golden Boy’s top welterweight prospects Raúl “Cugar” Curiel (11-0, 9 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico will make his main event debut on DAZN as he defends his NABF Welterweight title against Douglasville, Georgia’s Brad Solomon (29-5, 9 KOs).

The scheduled 10-round scrap will take place on Saturday, December 17 at The Commerce Casino and Hotel and will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN beginning at 6:00 p.m. PT.

“I am excited to be the main event for this fight card. I have been waiting for this next step in my career and I can’t wait to demonstrate to everyone who I am, my potential and that I can fight in the big leagues,” said Raúl Curiel.

“It’s been a long year, and I have been training hard these past three and a half months. I am very prepared to defend my NABF title that I have worked very hard to earn. I look forward to continuing to climb the rankings to one day contest for a world championship.”

Tickets for Golden Boy Fight Night: LA Edition will go on sale Wednesday, November 30, at 10 a.m. PT and are priced at $75, $50, and $30 not including applicable service charges. Tickets will be available for purchase at GoldenBoyPromotions.com.

Providing chief support to the card, Mexicali, Mexico’s Diego De La Hoya (23-1, 11 KOs) will face Jose “El Torito” Gonzalez (23-10-1, 13 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico in a 10-round featherweight fight. Just signed to his new promotional home at Golden Boy, Monterrey, Mexico’s Aaron Silva (10-0, 7 KOs) will be looking to impress in an eight-round super middleweight fight against Alan Campa (18-6, 12 KOs).

One of Golden Boy’s fan-favorites, Jousce “Tito” Gonzalez (13-0-1, 12 KOs) of Glendora, California will participate in a 10-round super lightweight fight against Ivan “Macanon” Cano (26-10-2, 16 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico.

Also on the card, Nick “Slicknick” Sullivan (6-0, 1 KO) of Norfolk, Virginia is scheduled for a six-round lightweight matchup against a soon-to-be announced opponent.

Gregory “Goyo” Morales (13-1, 8 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas will participate in a six-round featherweight tilt against Guadalajara, Mexico’s Alexis “Picudito” Molina (8-1-1, 5 KOs). Culiacán, Mexico’s Martin Leon will partake in an eight-round lightweight scrap against a soon-to-be announced opponent.