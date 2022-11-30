Light heavyweight boxer jailed for AK-47 mass shooting threat

A decorated amateur and light heavyweight professional boxer, Azea Augustama, has been jailed for plotting a mass shooting with an AK-47 rifle.

Augustama, 39, who won fringe WBC and WBA titles, plus a string of amateur medals, competed at the 2008 Olympics.

The former fight is being held on a $3 million bond.

Miami police put Augustama behind bars after he planned revenge for his gym membership allegedly getting revoked.

He has been charged with two felony counts of issuing written threats to commit a mass shooting and one count of threatening to kill.

Light heavyweight boxer

The “Haitian Hitman” held a record of 20-3 in the pro ranks but hadn’t fought since 2017. He once shared the ring with Eleider Alvarez and current light heavyweight king Artur Beterbiev.

Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer, who set the bond for Augustama’s release, said: “I believe he poses a great danger to the community.”

Augustama was part of the BOXR Gym in Miami and was helping out as a personal trainer after hanging up his gloves. Things turned sour with the gym on November 11th when Augustama was suspended and issued a trespass order.

Gym owner Mateo Attalla spoke to the Miami Herald about Augustama, who he says only attended the facility for around sixteen weeks. An argument erupted earlier this month over gym space, and Augustama allegedly made the threats before police were called to attendance.

“He got a little bit upset he couldn’t finish up his workout,” Attalla told The Herald. “He said to the coach, let’s jump in the ring and fight it out.”

Banned

They didn’t trade blows, and Augustama left of his own accord. However, that wasn’t the end of the situation. Attalla gave Augustama his gym payment back when banning him from returning.

Things then went from bad to worse. Posting on Instagram, Augustama referenced a mass shooting with the words, “was considering shooting for saying I touched a girl.”

The report added that the former boxer was “willing to shoot with an actual gun or bazooka.” Augustama also threatened people at a second gym.

Attalla added that he believes Augustama is “not stable in the head” after learning of more complaints in several gyms around Miami.

The police report also stated that Augustama put a deposit down on his weapon of choice, the AK-47. After this, cops tracked his social media and arrested him at the pawn shop where he paid his money.

Luckily, Augustama never took the rifle from the shop as he didn’t have the required paperwork.

Azea Augstama danger

Miami Detective Luddwidge Refuse told a Miami-Dade judge of the threat Augustama posed to society.

“If not for him [not] having a concealed weapons permit, I believe he would have purchased the firearm and could have carried out his threats,” said Refuse.

Furthermore, if sentenced, Augustama faces years in prison for the shocking turn of events.

On Instagram, Augustama called himself “Azea Da Prophet” and talked about his religious beliefs.

